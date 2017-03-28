Star Surveillance: French Montana headlines at Marquee; Robert Knepper dines at Carlito’s Burritos

Actor Robert Knepper (Fox’s “Prison Break”) took a break from his media tour promoting its April 4 premiere for a visit here. He dined with wife Nadine at Henderson hotspot Carlito’s Burritos and Live-Fire-Q, a New Mexican-focused dual kitchen.

Robert, Theodore “T-Bag” Bagwell in “Prison Break,” dined on Carlito’s Burritos’ weekly all-you-can-eat barbeque and sipped on the Green Hatch Chile Margarita. Chef Dave Samuels served the actor and his wife Green Hatch Chile-rubbed baby-back smoked ribs and Red Hatch Chile Chicken Huevos Rancheros.

For dessert, Robert and his wife dived into cinnamon-coated sopapillas in honey. He posed for photographs with customers and employees and gave life lessons to Carlito’s Burritos co-proprietor Marklen Kennedy’s son, “Queso.”

Robert and Marklen appeared in The History Channel miniseries “Texas Rising,” which also starred the late Bill Paxton. Marklen and Robert broke open a bottle of Mezcal that Paxton had given to Marklen on the set of “Texas Rising” to toast their late friend.

French Montana returned to Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for his exclusive residency. Before his performance, the rapper dined at nearby Beauty & Essex.

Over at Tao Nightclub at The Venetian, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was seen at a VIP table with friends.

Las Vegas singer-songwriter and musician Frankie Moreno, who now performs at Golden Nugget every Thursday and Saturday, returned Friday to welcome singer Taylor Dayne to his showroom for her 52 Fridays performance.

It was a busy weekend for comedian and actor Nick Swardson even without his standup gigs at Terry Fator Theater at The Mirage. He partied at Steve Wynn’s Encore hotspots XS and Encore Beach Club. He was at Topgolf in The Chairman’s Suite behind MGM Grand for a few hours.

His Comedy Central “Typical Rick” co-stars Nick Goossen and Simon Rex and Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph joined him at XS. From a dance-floor table, the party of 20 enjoyed the sounds of his pal DJ Dillon Francis and fellow Wynn Nightlife resident DJ Alesso.

After his show, Nick and friends returned to the pool party scene at EBC. In the gaming pavilion, Nick was glued to the North Carolina vs. Kentucky NCAA game before joining in “The Ultimate Bodies” event, which featured Las Vegas’ Jay Cutler, winner of multiple Mr. Olympia titles.