Star Surveillance: Tennessee Titans, Orel Hershiser, Michael Crabtree, Frankie Scinta, Billy Zane

Sports stars are huddling in Las Vegas on a break from the rigors of their stadium showdowns. Five members of the Tennessee Titans put pedal to the metal driving luxury sports cars on the track at Speed Vegas: Delanie Walker, tight end; Jurrell Casey, defensive end; Brian Orakpo, outside linebacker; and Avery Williamson and Sean Spence, linebackers.

The NFL players drove multiple laps around the Formula One-inspired track. Avery and Sean drove the popular Lamborghini Huracan, while the other three took on the Italian Ferrari 458. The fastest man on the track award went to Jurrell, who reached a top speed of 153 mph with a lap time of 70 seconds.

MLB legend and former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershiser dined with his wife at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas on Tuesday night. They sat in the garden lounge and enjoyed chef William DeMarco’s Moroccan chicken skewers, three bean salad, beef filet crostini and bacon and egg fettuccine. The couple also enjoyed a bottle of Dalmau wine.

Wide receiver Michael Crabtree of The Oakland Raiders was at STK at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Tuesday night. Dressed in jeans and a T-shirt, he ordered miniature burgers and crispy Maine lobster tail appetizers with a glazed beef short rib entree and sides of creamy Yukon potatoes and shrimp scampi.

Las Vegas singer Frankie Scinta, in the second photograph, visited Metro Pizza at Skypointe to try its famous Sicilian pie and gave it a big thumbs up. Scores of Old Las Vegas performers have been diehard Metro fans going all the way back to Frank Sinatra himself.

Actor Billy Zane, pictured here, attended “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace on Sunday. Post-show, Billy went backstage for a photo with The Gazillionaire, his raucous assistant Wanda Widdles and “The Green Fairy,” Melody Sweets, and took to Instagram, saying, “With the talented cast of the insanely funny and ‘deaf-defying’ show #Absinthe #LasVegas.”