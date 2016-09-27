Stevie Nicks, The Pretenders to inaugurate Park Theater at Monte Carlo on Dec. 17

Rock-and-roll legend and singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks will be the first artist to perform at the new Park Theater at Monte Carlo when it opens its doors Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Grammy Award winner and multiplatinum-selling artist of Fleetwood Mac fame has sold more than 140 million albums with hits including “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” “Leather and Lace,” “Stand Back,” “Talk to Me” and “I Can’t Wait.”

Stevie will be joined by special guests The Pretenders, and she is the first of many of the world’s premier music talents who will be part of Park Theater’s opening lineup. The hits of The Pretenders, led by charismatic frontwoman Chrissie Hynde, include “Brass in Pocket (I’m Special),” “Back on the Chain Gang,” “Don’t Get Me Wrong” and “I’ll Stand By You.”

Additional artists and performance dates are set to be announced in coming weeks. MGM’s entertainment chieftain, Richard Sturm, says the new Strip theater with its 5,300 seats will be one of the most technologically advanced venues anywhere in the world with the farthest perch from the stage only 145 feet.

Park Theater will feature a first-of-its-kind, 240-foot-wide immersive projection surface, 3D motion graphics and 80-foot-wide LED display with 4K resolution. Richard added: “This new space is unlike any venue in the MGM Resorts portfolio.

“Guests will be wowed to see their favorite entertainers in such an intimate environment with unbelievable sound and video capabilities. Our outdoor terraces overlooking T-Mobile Arena and The Park, the city’s newest outdoor dining and entertainment district, will be perfect for drinks, too.”