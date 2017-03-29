Surprise is planned for Ricky Martin’s residency at Park Theater at Monte Carlo

When superstar Ricky Martin celebrates “Livin’ La Vida Loca” next Wednesday at the premiere of his new residency at Park Theater at Monte Carlo, expect a Las Vegas first. Ricky plans a nightly leap offstage into the pit of fans to lead a dance-a-thon with the crowd at center stage.

He says the 100-minute show will feature his biggest hits and take the audience on a romantic journey that will unite cultures to make them forget all their troubles and woes. “I’m going to leave my soul on the stage so we all have a great time,” he said during rehearsals in Los Angeles.

He moves into Park Theater early next week following the 2017 ACM Awards after-party Sunday night. Ricky’s fiance, Jwan Yosef, who has contributed his artwork to the show, will be with the Puerto Rican heartthrob during the Las Vegas run.

But Ricky, whose hits include “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” “She Bangs” and “La Copa de la Vida,” says not to expect a sudden wedding-chapel marriage. The duo plans on eloping sometime in the future in a three-day wedding ceremony and celebration.