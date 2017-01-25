Team USA wins Bocuse D’Or in France for the first time

Las Vegas celebrity chefs Thomas Keller and Daniel Boulud are in Lyon, France, for the final day of the food Olympics known as Bocuse D’Or.

Chefs Mathew Peters and Harrison Turone represent Team USA seeking gold under head coach Philip Tessier, who was the first American to ever win silver there two years ago. Thomas and Daniel are their sponsors and mentors.

Update: Team USA has won gold for the first time at Bocuse D’Or. Congratulations! USA! USA! USA!

The win for Team USA marks the first gold medal for America in 30 years at the prestigious event, which began in 1987. They competed against global teams representing 25 countries.

The two-day event concluded today in the east-central French city of Lyon with chef Mathew awarded the top prize, a gold statue and 20,000 euros (~$25,000). Christopher William Davidsen of Norway received silver, and Viktor Andresson of Iceland won bronze.