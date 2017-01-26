Temporary sports venue for Major Series of Putting is headed to the Strip

Another stadium is headed here, and this time Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberte is behind the plans. The first preliminary tournaments for Major Series of Putting will begin here Valentine’s Day and culminate after a cross-country series of contests in a temporary sports venue this October behind Planet Hollywood past its drive-in entrance at 110 E. Harmon.

Here’s a YouTube video introducing MSOP, which intends to entertain, challenge and thrill people with the simplest and most important element of golf: Putting.

MSOP will sanction the largest series ever in history of 20 putting tournaments with millions of dollars in prize money. The finalists will test their skills and nerves as they compete from Oct. 27 through Nov. 5 in the first-ever high-stakes championship putting on a 20,000-square-foot surface designed by Nicklaus Design.

The new stadium behind Planet Hollywood will feature giant screens with live scoring, a restaurant and bar, skill games, a practice area and a one-of-a-kind 18-hole putting course by Nicklaus Design. MSOP is a subsidiary of Lune Rouge Innovation, a new creative company inspired and controlled by Guy.

MSOP collaborates with Nicklaus Design, Southwest Green and Populous. Brad Faxon, PGA tour professional, serves as senior advisor for the event. The first qualifying event started Jan. 10 in Phoenix and will be followed by more than 125 more in San Diego, Dallas, Orlando, Los Angeles and Las Vegas through March 5.