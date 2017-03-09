The Mint 400 photos: Rob MacCachren of L.V.’s first win; Jay Leno takes part for first time

It was a long weekend for comedian Jay Leno when he took part for the first time in The Mint 400 off-road race in The Mojave Desert between Primm and Jean. His day began before 4 a.m. Friday at The Mirage, where he performed that night at Terry Fator Theater for the comedy series ending after midnight.

Jay drove to Buffalo Bills in Primm for the 6 a.m. Saturday starter’s lineup and was behind the wheel of a tricked-out Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro truck with Ryan Millen as co-driver. He completed one lap of the 120-mile loop course by himself before handing over driving to builder and racer Jerry Zaiden.

The Mint 400 has a rich history of celebrity racers, with Jay following in the miles of Chuck Norris, Steve McQueen and James Garner. Cameras from his TV series “Jay Leno’s Garage” filmed the adventure. His show is a journey across America searching for unique rides, the history of iconic brands and testing supercars and automotive innovations.

This year a record 365 vehicles took part in The Mint 400, with drivers including B.J. Baldwin and Rob MacCachren, both from Las Vegas. Rob had never won the overall at The Mint 400 — until now.

“I was born and raised in Las Vegas. My first Mint 400 was in 1984. We won some classes but never the overall. Three of the last five years, we were leading in the last lap and then suffered mechanical problems. It feels good to finally get that monkey off my back.” Rob won $20,000.

Jay commented: “Cars to me are kinetic artwork. Rather than being stagnant, this is art that rolls down the highway. I now have more time on my hands for my passion of collecting cars.”

The Mint 400 organizer Matt Martelli told me: “We are thrilled to have Jay racing with us. Beyond his fame as a late-night TV host, Jay is a true automotive enthusiast. His show is a testament to his love of cars from the past to the present.”

I served as grand marshal, so it was no surprise to see Jay on Fremont Street inspecting vehicles. I rode in pioneer LeRoy Wickham’s 1967 lead car for the Strip parade. It was the vehicle that won the LeRoy, 78, the first race then from Las Vegas to Reno and back in 1968.

Thousands of fans watched the parade and in six viewing areas. Chef Drew Deckman drove from his Guadalupe Valley headquarters in Baja California to serve food to racers and spectators.

Although Jay drove at a slower speed than full-time racers and was overlapped, he told us: “I had a great time, and I was really impressed with the sportsmanship of all the competitors. It’s a thrilling sport, and I can tell you after this first-time experience that I’ll be back for more.”

Jay managed a little rest before performing his 10 p.m. standup at The Mirage, and, after his 20-hour day with The Mint 400, he was rightfully ready for bed.