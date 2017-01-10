‘The New Celebrity Apprentice’ preview: Rocco DiSpirito, Welch’s, King’s Hawaiian, See’s Candies

Hometown rocker Vince Neil stars in two back-to-back episodes tonight of NBC’s “The New Celebrity Apprentice” and lives to tell the tale of a boardroom showdown with new boss actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

This week the contestants create a live health segment showcasing Welch’s grape juice while healthy lifestyle crusader and James Beard Award-winning chef Rocco DiSpirito and entertainment attorney Patrick Knapp Schwarzenegger, Arnold’s nephew, keep a watchful eye as advisors to “The Terminator.”

The two teams go all-out trying to make entertaining and informative segments, but one player learns the hard way how important it is to fight to stay in the competition. Later, digital influencer Justine “iJustine” Ezarik and Patrick act as advisors when the celebrities have to produce and edit viral videos for a new product from King’s Hawaiian.

One team clashes over creative difference while a player on the opposing side struggles to navigate disagreements among very opinionated teammates. It results in a surprisingly emotional boardroom showdown.

Next Monday, our former Motley Crue frontman is appointed project manager of the men’s team and has to launch a chocolate confectionary for billionaire Warren Buffet, who owns See’s Candies.

As Vince is playing in honor of late “Iron Chef” Kerry Simon for the charity Keep Memory Alive at The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health where Kerry was treated before his death, a screening party will be hosted next Monday by the doctors at Vince’s restaurant Tatuado at Circus Circus. Will Vince stay safe in raising more funds than the opposition?

Meantime on Jan. 19, doctors from our Cleveland Clinic, UNLV School of Medicine and the Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine will host a public screening of an Alzheimer’s special, “Every Minute Counts,” at Optum on North Tenaya Way.

The documentary to broadcast Jan. 25 and 29 examines the national public health threat posed by Alzheimer’s. Attendees suffering from Alzheimer’s and caregivers to patients can network with local health care professionals.