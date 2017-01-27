The Smith Center to celebrate fifth anniversary with concert

In celebration of Southern Nevada’s accomplishment of creating a world-class performing arts complex, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a special concert March 7.

Reflecting The Smith Center’s opening night March 10, 2012, that featured a lineup of Broadway stars, this event will showcase performances by Broadway’s finest, as well as appearances by surprise guests as they relive The Smith Center’s proudest moments.

The cast will include Broadway stars Adam Kantor, pictured here, hailed for his roles in “Rent” and “Fiddler on the Roof,” and Betsy Wolfe, who has starred in “Bullets Over Broadway” and “Falsettos,” as MCs. Our music man Keith Thompson will be music director and lead conductor.

With more than 2 million patrons walking through its doors, The Smith Center has presented 1,856 performances through March 2017, including renowned artists and groups such as The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Wynton Marsalis, Ringo Starr and many more.

Our Smith Center is now ranked among the Top 10 theaters in the world by Pollstar Magazine. Tickets for the fifth-anniversary concert start at $29 and can be purchased at TheSmithCenter.com.