Today in Las Vegas: 2017 Nightclub & Bar and CinemaCon continue on the Strip

TODAY IN LAS VEGAS

2017 Nightclub & Bar convention and trade show delegates receive a back-of-the-house tour of Wynn nightlife venues before the Platinum Party at Surrender at Steve Wynn’s Encore. Nightclub & Bar concludes with the Platinum Party’s final EDM performance by RL Grime.

You never know which stars will show up for Jeff Civillico’s live production of “The Weekend in Vegas” TV show on First Street Stage of Fremont Street Experience. Last week, it was Chris Kael of Five Finger Death Punch. Today, it’s …

House of Blues at Mandalay Bay plays host to The Beatles vs. The Rolling Stones showdown with tribute bands Abbey Road and Jumping Jack Flash, respectively, playing six sets of the groups’ music to benefit Aid for AIDS of Nevada.

CinemaCon delegates at The National Association of Theater Owners meetings at Caesars Palace preview the summer slate of films by Warner Bros. and Universal Studios before its Pioneer of the Year presentation to Cheryl Boone Isaacs, president of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

And on the nightclub scene, The Bigster and Ken Jones bring the noise at Chateau at Paris Las Vegas, and DJ Baauer is behind the wheels of steel at Light at Mandalay Bay.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

CinemaCon will screen future movie releases from 20th Century Fox, Amazon Studios and Lionsgate, with a viewing of “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” starring Gary Oldman, Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek:

The convention concludes with the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards with Goldie Hawn being presented with The Icon Award; Naomi Watts for The Distinguished Decade Award; Salma Hayek for The CinemaCon Vanguard Award; John Cena as Action Star of the Year; Jessica Chastain as Female Star of the Year; and Charlie Hunnam as Male Star of the Year.

The first night of the valleywide Academy of Country Music Party for a Cause events is at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country with The Swon Brothers, Michael Ray, Alyssa Micaela and Midland.

Ozomatli & Squirrel Nut Zippers pull it up at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay; Battle Tapes fights it out at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade; and Zowie Bowie is on Third Street Stage at FSE.

The Artisanal Food Expo debuts in Las Vegas with two days of exhibits of the world’s most unique and unusual foods. Former Mayor Oscar Goodman is the Day 1 keynote speaker detailing the history of food in Las Vegas, followed by Tao Group partner Lou Abin, and on Friday morning, I will tell the behind-the-scenes stories of how we launched The Food Network.

This Food Expo, a launching pad for innovative American food companies and exhibitors, includes The American Truffle Co., which uses science to cultivate European truffles in America; how to grow raisins in our Mojave Desert; and Tsar Nicolai, which has caviar farms in Idaho and California. Katrina Markoff, CEO at Vosges, will tell how she built her dream into a multimillion-dollar chocolate business to encourage female entrepreneurs.

Coolio returns to LAX at The Luxor to headline Throwback Thursdays.

DJ Esco spins at Drai’s atop The Cromwell.

Eddie Portillo and Maxo entertain at Embassy.

Benny Black is behind the wheels of steel at Ghostbar atop The Palms.

DJ Jauz takes control at Hakkasan at MGM Grand.

DJ Chuckie is at Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas.

And The Nerd celebrates its grand opening.