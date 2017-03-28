Today in Las Vegas: CinemaCon kicks off at Caesars Palace; Mark Wahlberg toasts opening of Wahlburgers

TODAY IN LAS VEGAS

CinemaCon, the official convention of The National Association of Theater Owners, opens at Caesars Palace with 5,000 delegates able to experience the weightless G-Force simulator featured in the insane aerial stunt Tom Cruise pulls off in his new film, a remake of “The Mummy,” being screened here today:

Action-hero star Mark Wahlberg is joined by his chef brother Paul Wahlberg for a 5 p.m. red carpet VIP party opening of their Wahlburgers at The Grand Bazaar Shops at Bally’s. Here’s a YouTube clip from the first season of “Wahlburgers” on A&E:

Earlier, Mark will make appearances at CinemaCon for the $260 million “Transformers: The Last Knight” opening June 23.

Tom Sandoval (“Vanderpump Rules”) handles the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the official noon opening of the 2017 Nightclub & Bar convention and trade show with “Absinthe’s” Green Fairy burlesque beauty Melody Sweets and BMX stunt rider Ricardo Laguna.

More than 35,000 delegates from 50 countries are here exploring more than 600 exhibits. One of today’s highlights is nightlife princess Kalika Moquin moderating a panel discussion with DJ Ikon on how to book guest DJs at clubs.

Robert Randolph and The Family Band, Cameron Calloway and Lawrence raise the roof at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

Seattle rocker Jeremy Enigk is at Bunkhouse Saloon Downtown.

DJ Five handles the countdown at Hyde Bellagio.

DJ Kaskade spins at Omnia at Caesars Palace for the Nightclub & Bar Platinum Party.

And DJ Seany Black wraps his two-night guest stint at Ghostbar at The Palms.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

Nightclub & Bar delegates receive a back-of-the-house tour of Wynn nightlife venues before the Platinum Party at Surrender at Steve Wynn’s Encore. Nightclub & Bar concludes with the Platinum Party’s final EDM performance by RL Grime.

You never know which stars will show up for Jeff Civillico’s live production of “The Weekend in Vegas” TV show on First Street Stage of Fremont Street Experience. Last week, it was Chris Kael of Five Finger Death Punch. On Tuesday, it’s …

House of Blues at Mandalay Bay plays host to The Beatles vs. The Rolling Stones showdown with tribute bands Abbey Road and Jumping Jack Flash, respectively, playing six sets of the groups’ music to benefit Aid for AIDS of Nevada.

And on the nightclub scene, The Bigster brings the noise at Chateau at Paris Las Vegas, and DJ Baauer is behind the wheels of steel at Light at Mandalay Bay.