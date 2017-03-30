Tonight in Las Vegas: ‘Magic Mike’ and Chippendales face off and take it off

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Call it the battle of bulging biceps and showdown of six-pack abs. Actor-model Tyson Beckford returns to Chippendales at The Riofor his guest-star residency battling Channing Tatum’s “Magic Mike Live” set in the new, mythic Club Domina at The Hard Rock Hotel.

The 43rd, three-night UNLVino fundraising spectacular begins with Bubble-Licious at The Doges Palace forecourt at The Venetian. Jon Taffer of “Bar Rescue” will be honored with The Dom Perignon Award of Excellence.

CinemaCon delegates at the final day of their National Association of Theater Owners meetings at Caesars Palace will screen movie releases from 20th Century Fox, Amazon Studios and Lionsgate, with a special screening of “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” starring Gary Oldman, Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek.

The convention concludes with CinemaCon’s Big Screen Achievement Awards with Goldie Hawn being presented with The Icon Award; Naomi Watts for The Distinguished Decade Award; Salma Hayek for The CinemaCon Vanguard Award; John Cena as Action Star of the Year; Jessica Chastain as Female Star of the Year; and Charlie Hunnam as Male Star of the Year. NBC’s “Today” west coast anchor and “Access Hollywood” star Natalie Morales is host.

Chris Stapleton kicks off The Week Vegas Goes Country at The Pearl at The Palms also starring Maren Morris. The All-Star Guitar Pull presented by 95.5 The Bull stars Chris, Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi (who we recently interviewed) and Lauren Alaina at Red Rock Resort ballroom.

The first night of the valleywide Academy of Country Music Party for a Cause events is at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country with The Swon Brothers, Michael Ray, Alyssa Micaela and Midland.

Vegas Food Expo debuts here at Gold Coast with two days of exhibits of the world’s most unique and unusual foods. Former Mayor Oscar Goodman is Day 1 keynote speaker detailing the history of food in Las Vegas, followed by Tao Group partner Lou Abin, and on Friday morning, I will tell the behind-the-scenes stories of how we launched The Food Network.

Vegas Food Expo, a launching pad for innovative American food companies and exhibitors, includes The American Truffle Co., which uses science to cultivate European truffles in America; how to grow raisins in our Mojave Desert; and Tsar Nicoulai, which has caviar farms in Idaho and California. Katrina Markoff, CEO at Vosges, will tell how she built her dream into a multimillion-dollar chocolate business to encourage female entrepreneurs.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman presides over the Nerd Nightclub grand opening at Neonopolis.

The Plain White T’s debuts a two-night acoustic show at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace.

Ozomatli and Squirrel Nut Zippers pull it up at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

Battle Tapes fights it out at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

Fat Nick, Ghostmane and Pouya turn up the noise at Vinyl at The Hard Rock Hotel.

Zowie Bowie headlines Third Street Stage at Fremont Street Experience.

Coolio returns to LAX at The Luxor to headline Throwback Thursdays.

DJ Esco spins at Drai’s atop The Cromwell.

Eddie Portillo and Maxo entertain at Embassy.

Benny Black is behind the wheels of steel at Ghostbar atop The Palms.

DJ Jauz takes control at Hakkasan at MGM Grand.

And DJ Chuckie is at Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas.

TOMORROW’S TEASE

It’s party time for the new W Las Vegas tower opening at SLS Las Vegas with Lady Rizzo and Aluna George in concert and DJs Coco & Breezy behind the wheels of steel.

Actor Dean Cameron’s “The Nigerian Spam Scam Scam” has its Las Vegas premiere with a three-performance engagement at The Space.

Muhammad Ali is celebrated with a new exhibit of heirlooms, family photos and previously unseen video footage at Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art through Sept. 30.

The Academy of Country Music continues its Party for a Cause with The Fighters Tour starring Lo Cash at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay and The Bash at Mandalay Bay Beach with Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Big and Rich, Brett Young and Dee Jay Silver at the first of two nights. Florida Georgia Line, Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch headline Saturday night.

Friday’s Songwriter Showcase is at The Pearl at The Palms, and Morgan Wallen, Bailey Bryan and Kenny Foster are at Virgil’s Real BBQ at The Linq Promenade. Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill at Harrah’s hosts the final Party for a Cause with Ryan Kinder and Lindsay Ell.

And two nights remain on the UNLVino fundraising schedule with Sake Fever at Red Rock Resort, followed by Saturday’s 43rd Grand Tasting at Paris Las Vegas.