Tonight in L.V.: Andre’s closes, Love sculpture at Palazzo, Oscar Goodman Plaza, Piff, Machine Gun Kelly

TONIGHT IN L.V.

It’s the partial end of the culinary legacy that chef Andre Rochat began more than 35 years ago as he serves the final meals at his restaurant Andre’s in Monte Carlo. He’s closing as Monte Carlo makes way for a makeover transforming into MGM Park with chef Mario Batali’s Eataly. Andre will remain as a consultant on a new Andre’s, run by his managers and chefs, that reportedly will be a new-look bistro in a Westside neighborhood.

The Love sculpture by Laura Kimpton from the just-concluded Life Is Beautiful Music and Art Festival Downtown will be unveiled in its new location at The Waterfall Atrium and Gardens where The Venetian meets The Palazzo. Love’s steel, ruby red letters span 36 feet across and rise 12 feet high and will be returned to Life Is Beautiful next year, Laura says.

The dedication in front of City Hall of Mayor Oscar B. Goodman Plaza on Main Street Downtown takes place at dusk. His honor, 77, served Las Vegas for three terms from 1999 to 2011 when his wife, Carolyn, succeeded him. They have been married since 1962.

Machine Gun Kelly will be shooting on all cylinders with his rapid-fire rap at House of Blues in Mandalay Bay despite a broken arm and mangled face after a recent JACKASS stunt running across car roofs went wrong. Mod Sun opens.

Jazz giant Wynton Marsalis on trumpet leads 15 other jazz royals as Jazz at the Lincoln Center Orchestra plays Duke Ellington and John Coltrane at Reynolds Hall in The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

Frankie Moreno tickles the ivories using his fingers and feet with classics and his original compositions at next-door Cabaret Jazz.

Piff the Magic Dragon, who proudly lost on NBC’s AMERICA’S GOT TALENT, celebrates his first anniversary at The Flamingo.

Grouplove is not a musician’s swingers club but a band headlining Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade with Dilly Dally and Muna.

Voo Doo Cowboys outruns the mechanical bull at Gilley’s in T.I.

The Festival of Praise Tour stops at Orleans Arena with Israel Houghton, Hezekiah Walker, Karen Clark, Regina Belle and others.

And DJ Flosstradamus spins at Surrender in Steve Wynn’s Encore.

TOMORROW IN L.V.

In my video interview with country king Toby Keith, he talks candidly about today’s dwindling recognition and decline of the music genre as new country artists struggle to find ways to break their music. Toby also talks about the challenge of finding a follow-up to his hit “Red Solo Cup” and how he missed out on a piece of the company’s $4 billion sale after his record stayed at the top of the charts.

We also will have a recap of Piff and prepare stories for Sunday Life in the Las Vegas Review-Journal about Ultimo at The Venetian and Cool Comedy-Hot Cuisine at BBLV.