Tonight in L.V.: AVN + Adult Entertainment Expo, ‘Toruk: The First Flight,’ DJ Chuckie, Joe Walsh

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Cirque du Soleil’s “Toruk: The First Flight,” inspired by James Cameron’s Academy Award-winning blockbuster film “Avatar,” opens at T-Mobile Arena for a one-week run of shows about the imaginary world of Pandora through Jan. 22.

The AVN + Adult Entertainment Expo reveals almost all at The Hard Rock Hotel through the 2017 AVN Awards at The Joint on Saturday. Check back later for our AVN + AEE preview that includes the XXX party rundown of the hundreds of porn princesses.

Former The Eagles rocker Joe Walsh is at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

Christian Simmons has partygoers dancing in line at Gilley’s at T.I.

Silver Snakes performs its latest album, “Saboteur,” at The Dive Bar.

DJ Chuckie, pictured here, is at Surrender at Steve Wynn’s Encore.

DJ Metro Boomin makes the loud noise at Light at Mandalay Bay.

DJ Turbulence rocks the boat at 1OAK at The Mirage.

And, hey, Mister Dee Jay is behind the wheels of steel at Hyde Bellagio.

TOMORROW IN LAS VEGAS

Our Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce launches its $1.2 million media campaign with the inaugural Wedding Tourism sneak peek for 2017. After a decade of decline for Las Vegas weddings, marriage licenses have stabilized, and the business of marriage has now bounced back into a $2 billion a year industry.

Zowie Bowie rocks Downtown at Third Street Stage at Fremont Street Experience.

Steel Panther pounces at Drai’s atop The Cromwell.

Lil Jon spins the 1’s and 2’s at Hakkasan at MGM Grand.

Marshmello makes ’em melt at Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas.

Oakland hip-hop duo Luniz headlines LAX at The Luxor.

And DJ Five handles the countdown at Tao at The Venetian.