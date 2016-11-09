Tonight in L.V.: ‘Bachelor’ Daniel Maguire, Kobe Beef dinner at SW, Freedom Beat, Lon Bronson Band

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” reality-TV star Daniel Maguire, a Canadian model and personal trainer, hosts a red-rose “The Bachelor” party at Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop at Paris Las Vegas. The 31-year-old hunk, who was runner-up on “The Bachelorette” this season, searched for a second shot at love on “Bachelor in Paradise.”

My bet is that he’ll find something like it in Las Vegas. Meantime, Daniel enjoyed a lunch of an ahi tuna burger and club soda at nearby Beer Park on Tuesday afternoon and posed for a photograph with Beer Park staff after his meal.

Steve Wynn’s master chef David Walzog hosts a dinner at his SW Steakhouse with food writer Larry Olmstead to focus on true Japanese Kobe Beef and its faux-be knockoffs. Larry is the author of “Real Food, Fake Food,” so he knows the real thing. Wine owner Georges Daou of Daou Vineyards in Paso Robles, California, will be the official winemaker for the Kobe dinner.

Only a handful of restaurants have been granted the Kobe Beef Association license, and Wynn Las Vegas proudly holds one of them. The name “Kobe” was never trademarked, which explains why it is widely misused on menus. Personally, I’d know if it was real of faux because the five-course menu at SW is $425 — nobody would charge that if it was fake!

It’s the official grand opening of the new venue Freedom Beat at Downtown Grand with “Hell’s Kitchen” winner chef Scott Commings serving up taste treats. Scott was most recently at Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at Caesars Palace.

Two rounds of the 2016 Indian National Finals Rodeo are set for 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. at South Point Arena.

The Lon Bronson Band plays The Great American Soul Book with guest star Larry Braggs at Cabaret Jazz in The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

Deja Vu is at South Point Showroom.

Our Latin Jazz Ensemble at UNLV brightens the night at Clark County Library’s main theater.

And British DJ Duke Dumont spins at Surrender in Steve Wynn’s Encore.

TOMORROW IN LAS VEGAS

More than 40,000 runners from all 50 states and 83 countries arrive to hit the pavement for the Geico Rock ’n’ Roll Marathon, one of the oldest in the United States, this weekend. It started in 1967 in our desert kingdom. We’ll have a preview of the Snoop Dogg headliner concert and run-through wedding chapels set up at The Park between New York-New York and Monte Carlo.

Historic Las Vegas comes to life when former Mayor Oscar Goodman continues his dinner series at Oscar’s Beef, Booze and Broads steakhouse in The Plaza Downtown. This month, he’ll speak about “The Red Ladies,” his former famous female clients who Hizzoner says were tougher than the alleged Mafia members he represented.

Dustin Diamond, Screech from “Saved by the Bell,” starts a three-night run of five shows at Sin City Comedy & Burlesque Showroom in Planet Hollywood. Don’t expect squeaky clean from Dustin because he delivers adult-oriented comedy. Lisa Landry and The Sin City Dollz are Dustin’s open acts. It also is the start of the theater’s “Pop Icon” shows featuring headliners from the 1980s and ’90s.