Tonight in L.V.: Battle of the Bras, BritStar at CH3, British Acoustic Alchemy, Nghtmre, Ethel M

TONIGHT IN L.V.

Employees and executives of Caesars Entertainment decorate and wear bras for the seventh-annual Battle of the Bras fashion show at Planet Hollywood’s mezzanine. The runway theme is “Go for Gold.” I’m reliably tipped that singer and Axis at Planet Hollywood headliner Lionel Richie will be taking part donning the undergarment!

Crazy Horse III Gentlemen’s Club celebrates its seventh anniversary with topless DJ BritStar. The adult-film actress and Playboy model will spin electro-house and nu-disco mixes.

Guitarists Greg Carmichael and Miles Gilderdale make up the British Acoustic Alchemy ensemble for contemporary jazz at Cabaret Jazz in The Smith Center for the Performing Arts for two nights.

Swedish metal group Meshuggah of “Violent Sleep of Reason” fame and Avatar headline Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

Parkway Drive and We Came as Romans are at House of Blues in Mandalay Bay.

Rickyxsan performs at Vinyl in The Hard Rock Hotel.

The Easy 8s headlines at Gilley’s in T.I.

DJ Nghtmre spins at Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas.

And the newly transformed Ethel M chocolate factory store is set to open at its Henderson location overlooking the renowned Cactus Garden.

TOMORROW IN L.V.

In Friday Neon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Las Vegas VIPs Larry Ruvo and Ken Henderson look back 35 years and remember what our city looked like as the Best of Las Vegas awards were voted for the first time.

Entertainment then featured “Lido de Paris” showgirls at The Stardust and Hallelujah Hollywood dancers at MGM Grand when it was on today’s site of Bally’s. Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe played tennis at Caesars Palace; Tony Bennett appeared with Joan Rivers and David Brenner at The Sands; and Siegfried & Roy starred at The Stardust.

Las Vegas hosts stars galore this weekend: Hopefully Mick Jagger gets the green light from his bout with laryngitis to perform with The Rolling Stones at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. We’ll have the full rundown that includes Keith Urban with Brett Eldredge at T-Mobile on Friday.

And former Charlie Palmer chef Steven Blandino is expected to open his Americana restaurant serving modern American at Desert Shores.