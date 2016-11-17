Tonight in L.V.: Big Sean at Jewel, Ghostface Killah, Mon Laferte, Kelly Cardenas, Tribal Seeds

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

AT&T Latino hosts its VIP pre-party with a performance by Big Sean, to welcome all the stars of the Latin Grammy Awards, at Jewel Nightclub at Aria.

Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan headlines at Light Nightclub in Mandalay Bay.

Yellow Claw hangs on at Surrender in Steve Wynn’s Encore.

Chilean singer-songwriter Mon Laferte takes charge of Vinyl at The Hard Rock Hotel.

Kelly Cardenas celebrates the grand opening of his salon at The Hard Rock Hotel.

Tribal Seeds plants its stake at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade.

Veteran entertainer Tony Sacca officially launches his matinee show at Windows Showroom in Bally’s. His “Vegas the Story” is based on his 33 years as a showman in Sin City.

And The Easy 8s Band keeps the line dancing straight at Gilley’s in T.I.

TOMORROW IN LAS VEGAS

The 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards take over T-Mobile Arena for a 3-hour live broadcast on Univision with hosts Roselyn Sanchez and Sebastian Rulli welcoming Marc Anthony, Fonseca, Yandel, Laura Pausini, Prince Royce, Farruko, Diego Torres and many more.

Impressionist Gordie Brown says a fond farewell to his downtown run at Golden Nugget.

Heroic boxer Vinny Paz is presented with a Celebrity Star at the premiere of his movie “Bleed for This” at Brenden Theaters at the Palms with yours truly hosting. The film stars Miles Teller and Katey Sagal and tells his incredible story of how he sustained a fractured neck in a car crash, yet lived to fight again.

The kickboxing and martial-arts fighters of WCK Muay Thai are at The Orleans.

And I return to host “Legends in Concert” with Garth Brooks, Tina Turner, Michael Jackson and Elvis lookalikes and soundalikes at the Flamingo — and again Sunday and Monday when Barbra Streisand joins the cast to wrap up my run.