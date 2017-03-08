Tonight in L.V.: Billy Idol, John Fogerty, Jeff Dunham, Lil Jon, Dillon Francis, March Madness

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

The Backstreet Boys begin Week 2 of their residency “Larger Than Life” at Axis at Planet Hollywood on select dates through July 1.

Comedy ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is “Perfectly Unbalanced” and joined by Achmed the Terrorist and all of his other hilarious and crazy character dolls for a one-night show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Legendary rocker Billy Idol, who performed “Rebel Yell” with Miley Cyrus at Sunday’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, is still going strong “Forever” at 61 and returns to House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on select dates through March 29.

“Fortunate Son” John Fogerty with his Axe guitar returns to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for shows through Saturday before heading out to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for weekend NASCAR duties.

Hypnotist Anthony Cools opens his axe-throwing facility Axe Monkeys at East Post Road with the casts of “Sexxy,” “Baz — Star Crossed Love” and Chippendales.

March Madness is in full force here! With the Gonzaga Bulldogs winning the WCC Championships on Tuesday night at The Orleans Arena, it’s onto The Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Arena through Saturday, while The WAC Basketball Championships also are through Saturday at The Orleans Arena.

Lil Jon hits the 1’s and 2’s at 1 OAK at The Mirage.

DJ Darkerdaze shines the lights at Chateau Nightclub at Paris Las Vegas.

Dillon Francis is behind the wheels of steel at Surrender at Steve Wynn’s Encore.

And UNLV culinary students host their recipe testing at Boyd Hall to preview the 43rd UNLVino Grand Tasting on April 1 at Paris Las Vegas.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

College basketball fans can dribble down to the 8th Annual Downtown Hoopstown set up on four blocks of Fremont Street Experience. “American Idol” Season 6 finalist Haley Scarnato entertains in The Hardwood Hotties show under the world’s largest NCAA bracket displayed on the 1,500-foot Viva Vision canopy.

“Dancing With the Stars” champion pro dancers Val Chmerkovskiy and Tony Dovolani celebrate the grand opening of their dance studio Dance With Me at Tivoli Village. “DWTS” champion pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy is a business partner, and our Q+A with Maks will be posted here Thursday ahead of the celebration.

Beauty & Essex executive chef Chris Santos launches his cookbook “Share” with a shareable dinner at his restaurant at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Mercer and Tchami raise the roof at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

Scotty Alexander entertains his country music fans at Gilley’s at T.I.

And Battle Born Boxing delivers a punch at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.