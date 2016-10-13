Tonight in L.V.: Bob Dylan, Los Angeles Lakers, Cool Comedy-Hot Cuisine, Barrett-Jackson, Heather Dubrow

TONIGHT IN L.V.

It’s a rare Las Vegas appearance for superstar folk singer Bob Dylan, who was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature this morning, as he brings his music and the conscience of a generation to The Chelsea in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. You’ll find a preview of his show in our Red Carpet Report posted later today.

Bob is just one of the stars, along with Las Vegas music fans, shuttling across the desert to and from the Indio, Calif., site of Coachella for the new, two-weekend festival Desert Trip with The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters and The Who, the first time they’ve all performed at the same event.

Mick Jagger and his bandmates are here next Wednesday and Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Bob, 76, has the toughest travel schedule performing tonight at The Cosmopolitan and on Friday on the Indio grounds of Empire Polo Club … some 277 miles on US 95 or I-15 South.

The Los Angeles Lakers make the trek across the desert for the first of two weekend preseason NBA games at T-Mobile Arena for the first time. Tonight’s tipoff is against longtime rivals the Sacramento Kings. On Saturday, the game is against the Golden State Warriors.

Millions of dollars of rare collectible cars will be previewed today at Mandalay Bay Events Center in advance of Barrett-Jackson’s two-day auction Friday and Saturday. Keep an eye out for the extensive collection of Sonny & Cher auto memorabilia with the notorious upholstery and shag carpeting of the vehicles from the Tammy Allen Collection.

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow broadcasts a live podcast from House of Blues with Dr. Drew Pinsky as her guest and a drop-in by her husband, Terry. Heather is the only woman I know with a “press for champagne” button in her closet!

Bill Bellamy hosts the Cool Comedy-Hot Cuisine fundraiser for The Scleroderma Research Foundation at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade with fellow comic Bob Saget and rockers Neon Trees entertaining, while “Absinthe’s” wacky The Gazillionaire handles live-auction duties. “Top Chef Masters” cheftestants Susan Feniger, Mary Sue Milliken, Hubert Keller and Rick Moonen are the culinary wizards serving dinner.

Jeannine Mason hosts comedy night at Ron DeCar’s Event Center.

Hip-hop hero Walshy Fire spins at Intrigue Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

Omarion leads the party at Tao in The Venetian.

Barre3 studio in Henderson hosts two classes to benefit The Neurofibromatosis Network in connection with the sixth-annual NF Hope Concert at The Palazzo on Oct. 23. Melody Leibow, whose daughter, Emma, was born with NF, will teach both classes, and her father, Jeff Leibow, who starred in “Jersey Boys” and is the NF Hope Concert founder, will attend.

Blue String Theory plays Main Street Stage on Fremont Street Experience.

The Scotty Alexander Band makes merry for line-dancing at Gilley’s in T.I.

TOMORROW IN L.V.

We’ll turn the spotlight on music and sports stars in Las Vegas, the fifth-annual One Drop Walk for Water starts at Symphony Park and ends at Springs Preserve, and Al Pacino gets set to reveal secrets from his incredible stage and film career.

Our feature interview in Friday Neon is with country star Toby Keith, and revelations about his hit “Red Solo Cup” will surprise you. Here’s Richard Corey’s YouTube video of our interview with Toby.