Tonight in L.V.: Brett Eldredge at Bally’s, Melody Sweets at Cabaret Jazz, Chief Keef, Greg Gutfeld, DJ Fergie

TONIGHT IN L.V.

Country music hunk Brett Eldredge records a special concert in a performance of his latest album, “Glow,” for DirecTV at Jubilee Theater in Bally’s. The singer-songwriter has asked his invitation-only guests to wear black tie for the November broadcast. Fancy, schmancy – and I had my boots and spurs shined!

“Absinthe” at Caesars Palace singer and Green Fairy burlesque dancer Melody Sweets presents an evening of tantalizing treats, decadence with dazzling eye candy, original music and covers, vaudeville variety acts and a kinky burlesque cabaret all backed by her Sweets All-Star band led by Lon Bronson.

Melody says that it will be more intimate and uninhibited than under the “Absinthe” circus tent. The one-night-only event, with magic by Mac King and dancers Kalani Kokonuts, Kitschy Koo, Ms. Redd and Buttercup Delight, is at Cabaret Jazz in The Smith Center for the Performing Arts at 10 p.m.

Quirky comedian and Fox News TV host Greg Gutfeld is guest speaker at the Keystone annual dinner that honors Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt at The Venetian.

Chicago rapper Chief Keef, who really is “Finally Rich” after reckless involvements with handguns and four-wheelers, performs his hits at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade.

The first anniversary of Blueprint Sound with DJs Kittie, Sev-One, Direct and C-LA is at Hyde Bellagio.

DJ Fergie (not The Black Eyed Peas chanteuse) spins the dueling decks at Omnia in Caesars Palace.

TOMORROW IN L.V.

We’ll preview the mind-blowing illusions in Criss Angel’s new “Trick’d Up” A&E special where the “Mindfreak Live!” at The Luxor star hits the road in a tour bus with Andrew Dice Clay, Gary Oldman, DJ Steve Aoki and UFC stars Chuck Liddell, Randy Couture, Frank Mir and Paige VanZant, who he pulls in two to display her stomach innards. WARNING: This is raw, in-your-face, insane magic, and the video teaser here is graphic.

Far more enchanting is the levitation with the late Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson. In all, there will be more than 30 illusions, including one where body tattoos come to life. Our exclusive Criss Angel interview, which is the cover story of the 2016 October Luxury Las Vegas magazine, reveals an entirely different side of The Luxor headliner.

And Sir Elton John returns to his Colosseum residency at Caesars, and Billy Idol is back at House of Blues in Mandalay Bay for his mini-residency.