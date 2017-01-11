Tonight in L.V.: Britney Spears, Joe Walsh, Tenors of Rock, Don Felder + Styx, Burton Cummings, DJ Baauer + Pusha T

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

It’s a big night for music attractions on and off the Strip!

Pop princess Britney Spears returns to Axis at Planet Hollywood for another “Glory”-ous run of her hit residency “Britney: Piece of Me” through Feb. 1.

Guitar guru Joe Walsh (James Gang, Barnstorm, The Eagles, The Party Boys and Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band), pictured here, begins his rock run traveling the power licks of “Rocky Mountain Way” at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay through Jan. 21.

The five British singers who make up Tenors of Rock officially open their one-year residency at Harrah’s. Our Q+A with founder Gareth Richards was posted last Friday.

Styx and Don Felder resume their “Renegades in the Fast Lane” shows at The Venetian with additional shows Friday and Saturday. At all three performances, they will raffle $10 guitar picks to give away one guitar autographed by all the rockers for a school arts program benefit.

The Voodoo Cowboys put a country western spell on the party people at Gilley’s at T.I.

Rock This Town hits the high notes at Golden Nugget Showroom.

The trio of beauties who sing yesteryear’s song stylings as The Swing City Dolls performs at Red Rock Resort.

Burton Cummings, former lead singer and keyboardist for The Guess Who, has a two-night “Songkick Tour” stop at The Orleans Showroom.

DJ Wellman spins at 1OAK at The Mirage.

T3d Morri$ is at Chateau Nightclub at Paris Las Vegas.

DJ D-Miles is at Hyde Bellagio.

DJ Baauer controls the dual decks with his Studio B blast at Light at Mandalay Bay with Pusha T as guest star.

Men’s and women’s teams from Canada and the USA join forces as Team North America to battle Team World players from Scandinavia, Switzerland and Japan in World Financial Group Continental Cup of Curling at The Orleans Arena through Sunday. Team North America won the tournament with the final shot last year.

And ushering in The Year of the Rooster, Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens opens its Lunar New Year display. Visitors can walk through a traditional 16-foot-tall Moon Gate and hear the welcoming crow of a 10-foot-tall animated rooster. To celebrate Bellagio’s expansion into China, the exhibit also showcases an 8-foot-tall model replica of Bellagio Shanghai, a luxury resort set to open this summer.

TOMORROW IN LAS VEGAS

New Frontier pushes the limits for line dancing at Gilley’s.

Dennis Bono features The Atlantic City Boys, Reva Rice, Ronnie Rose, Rita Lim and Steve Hytner on his radio, TV and internet show recorded at South Point Showroom.

Frank Pellegrino Jr. celebrates the 10th anniversary of Rao’s at Caesars Palace.

And celebrity chef Charlie Palmer unveils the new look of Aureole at Mandalay Bay.