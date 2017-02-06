Tonight in L.V.: Bruce Harper Big Band + Elisa Fiorillo, ‘Mondays Dark,’ Tony Sacca, DJs Politik, Shift and M!ke Attack

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

How will they all fit onstage at Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts? Bruce Harper Big Band and vocalist Elisa Fiorillo will somehow pull it off for their Big Band Era jazz. Drummer Bruce has performed for Joan Rivers, Chuck Berry, Don Rickles and more.

Mark Shunock’s “Mondays Dark” charity shows start February with “Send Me on Vacation” benefiting Las Vegas breast cancer survivors. It’s one of 22 local charities that the ex-“Rock of Ages” star hopes to raise at least $10,000 for at the twice-monthly, year-round fundraisers.

Another friendly reminder that the Celebration of Life for Las Vegas entertainment legend Tony Sacca is at 1:30 p.m. at Stratosphere Showroom. RIP, good guy.

Kelly Clinton-Holmes’ weekly Open Mic cabaret night is at Bootlegger Bistro.

Hopefully the flu that felled them last Monday is long gone so that Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns can keep their blast-the-brass date at Lounge at The Palms.

DJ Politik will stick to spinning music at XS at Steve Wynn’s Encore.

DJ Shift will be in high gear at Flawless Mondays at Jewel at Aria.

And DJ M!ke Attack is on the prowl at Marquee at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

Sir Elton John returns with his “The Million Dollar Piano” hit resident concerts at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace through Feb. 20.

Gorgeous chanteuse Melody Sweets of “Absinthe” at Caesars is the main attraction as she sashays to her burlesque dancing in the “Lovers Edition” of her “Sweets’ Spot” show at Cabaret Jazz. This dazzling, romantic edition also stars the following:

Contortionist Brittany Walsh, who holds the world record for acrobatic archery; Miss Exotic World winner Roxi D’Lite; global pinup star Bettina May; an all-star band led by Lon Bronson; and the amazing “Absinthe” tap-dancing twins Sean and John Scott. Columnist colleague John Katsilometes and I agree: It’s wildly entertaining and uninhibited!

The 13th edition of The Dam Short Film Festival, a compilation of mini-movies by Las Vegas filmmakers, continues in Boulder City with Lundon Boyd’s “Dealer.”

DJ Julian Jordan spins the wheels of steel at Omnia at Caesars.

And Bleep Boop spins the heavy beats of bass at Beauty Bar.