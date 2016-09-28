Tonight in L.V.: Casino Entertainment Awards, Slotzilla, Eugena Washington, ‘Sexxy,’ Talib Kweli

TONIGHT IN L.V.

Ten lucky high-flyers on the zip line Slotzilla above Fremont Street will be selected one per hour until 11 p.m. to win a $1,000 prize, then one of the 10 will become the millionth flyer to receive the grand prize of another $1,000 and one year of flight rides from Mayor Carolyn Goodman on 3rd Street Stage at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Tony Orlando, Clint Holmes and Kelly Clinton Holmes, Three Dog Night, Marty Allen, The Ink Spots and yours truly will be among the presenters at the fourth-annual Casino Entertainment Awards as part of the Global Gaming Expo when Grammy winner and Hall of Fame singer Brenda Lee is honored with the Legend Award at Vinyl in The Hard Rock Hotel. Veteran exec Tom Cantone is the recipient of the Legend Award, too.

Video vixen Eugena Washington, second runner-up on AMERICA’S NEXT TOP MODEL, appears as 2016 Playmate of the Year at the Scientific Gamers exhibition at G2E at Sands Expo.

The Jennifer Romas created, choreographed and directed SEXXY at Westgate Las Vegas celebrates 400 performances with the stunning brunette starring in her bathtub and pole routines. During the 400 shows, her cast has had 6,400 costume changes and danced 6,400 numbers. Host singer Gabriella Versace says that she’s sat on 400 laps since the show began!

Award-winning Las Vegas band The Melancholics perform at Cabaret Jazz in The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. The quintet of Talmadge Pearsall, Dwight Aguinaldo, Edward Malik, Phillip Chamberlain and Brian Lusk will be joined by guests for this rare performance of new, original material from their latest indie release, “More Than You Can Chew.”

The Soul Rebels Sound System, Late for Dinner and Talib Kweli raise the roof at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade.

The Fortunate Son is at Mandalay Bay.

DJ A-Trak stays on the rails at Surrender in Steve Wynn’s Encore.

DJ Baauer does the “Harlem Shake” at Light in Mandalay Bay.

DJ Dirty Secret spins at Bond in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Chef Charlie Palmer unveils his newly transformed steakhouse at The Four Seasons, the first major makeover in its incredible 17-year run. He’ll welcome new executive chef Thomas Griese and the world’s only married master sommeliers, Steven and Lindsey Geddes, who will run the restaurant and wine list.

The one-time Al Capone-owned .38 Smith & Wesson revolver with its distinctive pearl grip goes on display at our National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, more affectionately known as The Mob Museum, in Downtown Las Vegas.

TOMORROW IN L.V.

Two shows open on the Strip simultaneously: the Motown music show SOLID GOLD SOUL at Bally’s and the rock-a-go-go burlesque barrage Cherry Boom Boom at The Tropicana.

The 16th annual, four-day Bike Fest motorcycle rally roars Downtown with concerts, bikini contest, custom bike show and nightly bike giveaway.

It’s the day before World Sake Day, and Sushi Roku’s sake superman, Johnny Seo, discusses his respect for a 1,000-year-old tradition; chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten takes over at Harvest in The Bellagio; and chef Shawn McClain hosts his Epicurean Adventure at Sage in Aria.