Tonight in L.V.: Celine Dion, Keith Sweat, ‘Motown: The Musical,’ ‘Toruk,’ The Mob Museum

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Superstar singer Celine Dion resumes her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace three days after marking the first anniversary of her longtime husband and manager Rene Angelil’s death after a lengthy battle with throat cancer.

As we reported Monday, Celine posted a rare family photograph of their three children, Rene-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy, adding, “Holiday memories. Now time to get back to work.” She’s on duty through Feb. 4.

Keith Sweat, the R&B singer of silky smooth who makes the ladies perspire and pictured here, starts the first night of his new mini-residency at The Flamingo with comedian Aries Spears. Keith also will broadcast nightly his “Hotel Sweat” radio show from the Strip while he’s starring at Donny & Marie Showroom through Feb. 4.

“Motown: The Musical,” which tells the amazing rise to fame and fortune of Detroit record executive Berry Gordy, kicks off its national tour at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts with performances through Sunday.

It’s the American Dream story of the journey from featherweight boxer to heavyweight music mogul who launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson and more. Berry, who wrote the musical that played on Broadway, also wrote hits for The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, Las Vegas’ own Gladys Knight and more.

On the eve of its Wednesday premiere at T-Mobile Arena, Cirque du Soleil artists from “Toruk: The First Flight” host “Party at The Park” at the Bliss Dance sculpture at Toshiba Plaza. Meet-and-mingle with performers in costume, enter for a chance to win four tickets to Wednesday’s premiere, and hold your breath watching the Aerial Tissu act.

Michael Veilleux, “Toruk: The First Flight” company manager, and Michael Ocampo, head coach, host the artists and fans with Calum Pearson, vice president of Cirque resident shows worldwide.

As part of the fifth-anniversary celebrations of The Mob Museum, the focus turns to gangster warlords.

Our UNLV Running Rebels face off against the San Diego Aztecs at the Thomas & Mack Center.

DJ Burns fires up a set at Omnia at Caesars Palace that includes the Britney Spears hit “Make Me” she recorded with G-Eazy.

And Joe Maz spins the dual decks at Hyde Bellagio.

TOMORROW IN LAS VEGAS

“Toruk: The First Flight,” inspired by James Cameron’s Oscar-winning blockbuster movie “Avatar,” opens at T-Mobile Arena for a one-week run. The spectacular about the imaginary world of Pandora runs through Jan. 22.

The 2017 AVN + Adult Entertainment Expo reveals almost all at The Hard Rock Hotel through the AVN Awards on Saturday. Leading actress and sex educator Jessica Drake provides a preview along with our party rundown.

Former The Eagles rocker Joe Walsh is back at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay

And DJ Chuckie is at Surrender at Steve Wynn’s Encore.