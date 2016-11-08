Tonight in L.V.: Celtic Thunder, ‘American Idiot,’ ‘Legends in Concert,’ Giada, DJs Savi and Five

TONIGHT IN L.V.

The thunder will roar at The Smith Center, and I’m not talking about Thunder From Down Under, which Britney Spears took her mom to see last week at Excalibur.

Celtic Thunder is from Ireland, and it kicks off its 75-city tour of the United States and Canada with tonight’s show “Legacy” paying homage to Irish traditions and musical.

Celtic Thunder are Irish and global stars. “Legacy” ranges from anthems (“Ireland’s Call,” “Caledonia”) to crowd favorites (“Seven Drunken Nights”) to ballads (“Take Me Home”) and of course “Danny Boy” and “Galway Girl.”

Belanova headlines House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

The Broadway hit musical of Green Day’s “American Idiot” has two performances at Vinyl in The Hard Rock Hotel.

I’m MC again for “Legends in Concert” with extraordinary talent portraying Garth Brooks, Tina Turner, Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley at Donny & Marie Showroom at the Flamingo. I’ll be hosting there Sundays, Mondays and Thursday through Nov. 21. I’m beginning to wonder if I’m for real or impersonated?!

The Gibson Showcase at the new venue Freedom Beat at Downtown Grand will hand out Gibson guitars for revelers to join in the play by Patrick Genovese. Just return them on the way out!

Chef Giada de Laurentiis presents her Wine Series Dinner with her favorite recipes at her restaurant Giada at The Cromwell overlooking the Strip.

Kelly Clinton Holmes’ open-mic night is at Bootlegger Bistro while husband Clint Holmes presents his “Between the Lines” headliner musical journey at The Palazzo.

DJ Savi spins at Jewel’s Flawless party at Aria.

DJ Five is at XS in Steve Wynn’s Encore.

And DJ Rex Dart is at Double Down Saloon.

TOMORROW IN L.V.

It’s the Election Day showdown — call it UFC Politics 101 — as Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump duke it out. Blessed relief as voters end the destructive TV ad blitz on Decision Day.

We’ll lighten up the drama with the fun chefs at Benihana who toss shrimp tails from the cutting grill into the top of their toques and set fire to a peeled, stacked onion as a flaming volcano. Plus, a visit to two new shows at Bally’s: “Solid Gold Soul” and “The Bronx Wanderers.”