Tonight in L.V.: DIFFA + Neiman Marcus, DJs Cash Cash, Shift and Sultan & Shepard, Comedy & Dolls, Harlem Globetrotters

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

There’s a preview at Neiman Marcus at Fashion Show of the first Las Vegas House of DIFFA (Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS) that debuts in December. A fashion show is coupled with designer Jim McCoy’s pieces for the featured House. The event benefits a number of local HIV/AIDS service organizations.

There’s never been standup comedy in Las Vegas that looks like Comedy & Dolls premiering at Planet Hollywood’s new venue The Cabaret. Call this a carnival sideshow with Greg Vaccariello, Sam Tallent, Tana the Tattooed Lady, Brittany Walsh, Buttercup, Allie Spears of L.A.’s The Suicide Girls Blackheart Burlesque and, of course, comics.

The Harlem Globetrotters are at T-Mobile Arena. Watch this incredible Anthony “Buckets” Blakes shot from 112 feet up in the catwalk of the arena:

The Mob Museum officially celebrates its fifth anniversary.

Bobby Brooks Wilson honors his late father, Jackie “Reet Petite” Wilson, at “The Dennis Bono Show” at South Point Showroom with Zowie Bowie and Joelle Righetti also in the lineup.

Brazilian brothers Max and Igor Cavalera reunite for a music night at Vinyl at The Hard Rock Hotel.

Tom Segura is at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

Cash is king with Cash Cash, pictured here, at Hakkasan at MGM Grand.

DJ Shift is in high gear at Drai’s atop The Cromwell.

Sultan & Shepard leads the flock at Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas.

DJ Five hits the 1’s and 2’s at Tao at The Venetian.

2 Live Crew brings it back at LAX at the Luxor.

And movement, music and art are part of Totem Soul at Commonwealth.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

The Rio headliner magician Penn Jillette and his wife, Emily Jillette, are the first couple to read “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney at Mark Shunock’s The Space.

Adam Ant is at the top of the hill at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

Iration sets off fireworks at The Joint at The Hard Rock Hotel, while Distinguisher puts them out next door at Vinyl.

In Hollywood, it’s the 58th Annual Grammy Awards, and our Axis at Planet Hollywood headliner Britney Spears will be front row with producer Quincy Jones at the annual pre-Grammy gala thrown by record mogul Clive Davis 24 hours before Sunday’s CBS telecast. One advance revelation is that Lady Gaga will perform a David Bowie tribute with Metallica. Other Las Vegas regulars also featured: Bruno Mars, Adele, The Weeknd, Pitbull, John Legend, Lionel Richie and Travis Barker. LL Cool J hosts for the fifth consecutive year.

Plus, our look here and in Friday Neon of The Las Vegas Review-Journal at the $2 billion Las Vegas wedding business coming up for Valentine’s Day and the beautiful love story of The 5th Dimension founders Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr.