Tonight in L.V.: Disney on Ice, Rao’s, Aureole, DJs Borgeous, Five and Ross One, Dennis Bono, curling

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Disney on Ice presents “Worlds of Enchantment” at the Thomas & Mack Center with shows through Sunday. Mickey Mouse hosts four favorite Disney stories with high-speed ice-racing stunts with Lightning McQueen; the undersea kingdom of Ariel and “The Little Mermaid”; the wintery world of “Frozen’s” Arendelle with sisters Anna and Elsa; and the daring “Toy Story” gang escape of Buzz, Woody and Jessie from Sunnyside Daycare.

Canadian rocker Burton Cummings from The Guess Who wraps his two-night stand at The Orleans Showroom.

Tenors of Rock performs Night 2 of a yearlong residency at Harrah’s Showroom.

Kane Brown is at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

New Frontier pushes the limits for line dancing at Gilley’s at T.I.

Dennis Bono features The Atlantic City Boys, Reva Rice, Ronnie Rose, Rita Lim and Steve Hytner on his radio, TV and Internet show recorded at South Point Showroom.

Frank Pellegrino Jr. celebrates the 10th anniversary of Rao’s at Caesars Palace with his family serving a special dinner based on his new cookbook, “Rao’s Classics.”

Celebrity chef Charlie Palmer unveils the new look of his restaurant Aureole at Mandalay Bay and introduces new executive chef Johnny Church.

Team North America, with Canadian and American players, takes on Team World in The Continental Cup of Curling at The Orleans Arena through Sunday.

DJ Ross One hits the dual decks at Drai’s atop The Cromwell.

Borgeous is gorgeous behind the wheels of steel at Hakkasan at MGM Grand.

And DJ Five counts down the hits at Tao at The Venetian.

TOMORROW IN LAS VEGAS

Legendary Northern Ireland singer-songwriter Van Morrison — his birth name is Sir George Ivan Morrison, OBE, knighted by The Queen — leads our music rundown in our weekly weekend celebrity preview Celebrities in Las Vegas with his two nights of shows at Caesars.

Plus our preview in Friday Neon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal of one of Cirque du Soleil’s biggest and most ambitious spectacles to date with “Toruk: The First Flight” landing at T-Mobile Arena next Wednesday. It’s a behind-the-scenes look at the incredible touring production that was inspired by James Cameron’s award-winning box office blockbuster “Avatar.”