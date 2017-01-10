Tonight in L.V.: DJs Julian Jordan, Direct, Exile and Sucio, Gregg Austin’s ‘M-Town’

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Gregg Austin’s show “M-Town” takes over South Point Showroom.

DJ Direct holds down the wheels of steel at Hyde Bellagio.

The Netherlands DJ Julian Jordan, 21 and pictured here, spins the 1’s and 2’s at Omnia at Caesars Palace.

And DJs Exile and Sucio are behind the dual decks at The Studio V Party at Vanguard Lounge on Fremont Street Downtown.

TOMORROW IN LAS VEGAS

Ushering in The Year of the Rooster, Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens open its Lunar New Year display. Visitors can walk through a traditional 16-foot-tall Moon Gate and hear the welcoming crow of a 10-foot-tall animated rooster. To celebrate Bellagio’s expansion into China, the exhibit also showcases an 8-foot-tall model replica of Bellagio Shanghai, a luxury resort set to open this summer.

Pop princess Britney Spears returns to Axis at Planet Hollywood for another run of her hit residency “Britney: Piece of Me” through Feb. 1.

Guitar guru Joe Walsh begins his rock run at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay through Jan. 21.

The five British singers who make up Tenors of Rock officially open their one-year residency at Harrah’s. Our Q+A with founder Gareth Richards was posted last Friday.

Styx and Don Felder resume their “Renegades in the Fast Lane” shows at The Venetian.

And the trio of beauties who sing yesteryear’s song stylings as The Swing City Dolls performs at Red Rock Resort.