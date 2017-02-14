Tonight in L.V.: Donny & Marie Osmond, ‘Finding Neverland,’ Diana Ross, Cher, Lalique, Galactic

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Happy Valentine’s Day! Be sure to check out our city’s Cupid’s attractions and distractions for where to go and what to see with your love.

“Finding Neverland” opens for a six-day run at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts telling the story behind the beloved children’s classic “Peter Pan.” Four young brothers and their widow mother provide playwright J.M. Barrie with the inspiration for his magic tale for the ages.

Superstar siblings Donny and Marie Osmond return to their hit residency at Donny & Marie Showroom at The Flamingo through April 22 after a successful British tour. Their next run is May 16 through June 3, with other 2017 select dates in July through November.

Diana Ross and Cher continue their residencies at The Venetian and Park Theater at Monte Carlo, respectively. Be sure to check out our reviews for both dynamic divas.

Las Vegas singer Clint Holmes joins with his wife and fellow vocalist, Kelly Clinton-Holmes, to read this year’s closing edition of “Love Letters” at The Space for Valentine’s Day.

Extraordinary Crystal Architecture goes on show at the Lalique boutique in Crystals at CityCenter alongside lost wax art pieces from the world’s finest crystal retailer.

In recognition of The Mob Museum’s fifth anniversary, Nevada residents receive free admission, and two Tommy guns linked to The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre go on display.

Galactic and The Bright Light Social Hour raise the roof at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

DJ Burns fires up a hot set at Omnia at Caesars Palace.

And DJ Five counts the hits at Hyde Bellagio.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

In anticipation of Chica’s spring opening at The Venetian, the Mexican restaurant’s chef, Lorena Garcia, will be on hand to see her giant portrait unveiled on the 21-foot-tall celebrity chef wall outside the hotel hanging in the company of culinary luminaries Wolfgang Puck, Thomas Keller, Mario Batali, Emeril Lagasse and Buddy Valastro. Lorena, Venezuela’s top kitchen queen, is the first Latina chef on the Strip and first female chef on the wall.

Sushisamba at The Palazzo launches its 26 Japanese whisky dinners, some aged 28 years and distilled in The Japanese Alps.

The Music Artist Collection launch party is at Light at Mandalay Bay.

EDX spins the dual decks at Surrender in Steve Wynn’s Encore.

DJ Wellman makes everybody feel great at 1 OAK at The Mirage.

I’m With the DJ Showcase is at Chateau at Paris Las Vegas.

And DJ D-Miles walks into Hyde Bellagio.