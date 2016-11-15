Tonight in L.V.: Ethel M’s Holiday Cactus Lighting, Steve Aoki’s Bowling for Brains, Frank Marino, Chumlee, Horse Show

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Terry Fator, Zowie Bowie, Mark Shunock and Broadway in the Hood gather for the 23rd Annual Holiday Cactus Garden lighting at Ethel M Chocolates in Henderson hosted by Mix 94.1 DJ Mercedes in the Morning. More than 3 million twinkling lights decorate the 3-acre garden.

DJ Steve Aoki presents his inaugural Bowling for Brains fundraiser with a surprise at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade with yours truly handling the live auction. Funds raised at the party for science will emphasize regenerative medicine for age-related disease and scientists conducting clinical trials to advance treatment for patients with Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Multiple Sclerosis.

“Divas” at The Linq Hotel star Frank Marino will demonstrate the tests he underwent as a “control subject” at our Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in recognition of National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month. The tests were from Lou Ruvo Center’s “Professional Fighters Brain Health Study,” and Frank signed on because of his forgetfulness and a desire to enroll other volunteers for research.

“Pawn Stars” star Austin “Chumlee” Russell enlists his aspiring chef brother, Sage, to combat The Mirage headliner Terry Fator and his wife, caterer Angie, in a Nacho Daddy throwdown benefiting Three Square at the food bank’s demo kitchen.

John Paul DeJoria of Patron Spirits and John Paul Mitchell Systems helps hairstylist Kelly Cardenas open her rock ’n’ roll salon with Marc Jay near Reliquary Spa at The Hard Rock Hotel.

The winners of two previous Sommelier Smackdowns go head-to-head in the finals at Wolfgang Puck’s Bar & Grill in Downtown Summerlin. Sarah Pollack of Jasmine at Bellagio faces Marshall Tuinier from Cut at The Palazzo as they pair wines for a three-course dinner by executive chef Spencer Rudow.

A green carpet — get it? — welcomes guests at the Cannabis Industry Awards at Rain Nightclub in The Palms.

Top national and international show jumpers compete at the Las Vegas National Horse Show at South Point Arena through Sunday. It begins with the Parade of Nations and wraps with the $100,000 Longines World Cup.

And as part of The Hard Rock Hotel’s holiday celebrations, Bose presents country rocker Jamie Kent’s CD release party.

TOMORROW IN LAS VEGAS

Although Cher and Bruno Mars have announced a series of shows at the new Park Theater in Monte Carlo, execs there will reveal the first artist’s residency with a global singing star. We’ll have the story live as he — or she? — is introduced and takes a tour of The Park Theater for the first time.

The nearby T-Mobile Arena prepares for the Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday.

A special post-election message from “Monty Python” star John Cleese in advance of his two-night weekend engagement at The Venetian with castmate Eric Idle.

And Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan turns up the music at Light Nightclub in Mandalay Bay.