Tonight in L.V.: First ‘Mondays Dark’ at The Space, DJs Faed and Carnage, Sante Fe & The Fat City Horns

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

“Mondays Dark” kicks off Season 3 of Las Vegas entertainer benefit shows led by former “Rock of Ages” star Mark Shunock in its new venue The Space. Celebrating the music of “Forrest Gump,” “Mondays Dark” will raise funds to benefit Veterans Village Downtown. Now twice monthly, the next date of “Mondays Dark” is Jan. 23 for Carestream. (The Space celebrated its grand opening last Thursday; our thanks to Denise Truscello of WireImage for her photo gallery.)

Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns shines the brass at Lounge at The Palms.

Kelly Clinton-Holmes’ Open Mic cabaret is at Bootlegger Bistro.

DJ Faed spins the dual decks at Jewel at Aria.

Carnage causes havoc with the wheels of steel at Marquee in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

And Rex Dart hits the bull’s-eye with The Bargain DJ Collective spinning at Double Down Saloon.

TOMORROW IN LAS VEGAS

The incredible story that follows up the reality-TV baseball talent search “The Million Dollar Arm.” Masterminded by a Las Vegas super-sports agent, the hunt now begins for “The Million Dollar Kick.”

Plus our comical night with Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz as they premiere at The Foundry at SLS Las Vegas with their limited-engagement standup run “Reunited” reprising their “Saturday Night Live” moments of mirth.