Tonight in L.V.: Frankie Moreno, Nervo, Crooked, Honey Salt, We the Kings, Las Rageous

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas singer-songwriter and musician extraordinaire Frankie Moreno headlines the newly named Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

We the Kings have a royal rendezvous at Vinyl at The Hard Rock Hotel with Cute Is What We Aim For, Astro Lasso and Plaid Brixx.

Las Rageous starts a two-night stand at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Empire Records spins out on Third Street Stage and Alter Ego finds itself on First Street Stage both at Fremont Street Experience.

Elizabeth Blau, the first lady of Las Vegas dining, hosts the first spring Farm to Table dinner at her restaurant Honey Salt.

And Australian twin-sister DJ duo Nervo has the magic touch of the dual decks at Omnia at Caesars Palace, while DJ Crooked is “Wild at Heart” at Omnia’s nearby center.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

Pop princess Britney Spears resumes her hit residency “Britney: Piece of Me” at Axis at Planet Hollywood every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday through April 8, then the “Larger Than Life” The Backstreet Boys take over until Brit Brit returns May 3.

The beloved characters from “The Tales of Peter Rabbit” come to life in Mr. McGregor’s Garden transplanted at The Smith Center. Yes, Benjamin, Flopsy and Peter will be running amok among the flowers and vegetables.

“The Paul Lynde Show” captures the zany and unpredictable late comedian from the center slot of “Hollywood Squares” with impressionist and comedian Michael Airington opening at Windows Showroom at Bally’s.

It’s Nevada’s annual Big Give, and the statewide day is dedicated to supporting charities, foundations and volunteer work. I suggest helping our Keep Memory Alive that funds Alzheimer’s, MS and other brain disorder research at The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health Downtown.

And DJ Skrillex spins the wheels of steel at Surrender at Steve Wynn’s Encore; O.T. Genesis headlines 1 OAK at The Mirage; DJ KC Ray has the 1’s and 2’s in his hands at Chateau at Paris Las Vegas; DJ Presto One leads the party at Ghostbar atop The Palms; DJ D-Miles makes the music at Hyde Bellagio; and DJ Ikon is iconic at Light at Mandalay Bay.