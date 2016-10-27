Tonight in L.V.: Hussong’s Cantina, RH Las Vegas, Robin Leach at Golden Tiki, ‘AGT’

TONIGHT IN L.V.

Today’s the day back in 1941 that bartender Don Carlos Orozco created the first margarita at Hussong’s Cantina in Ensenada, Mexico, and 75 years later, it’s still one of the world’s most popular drinks.

It was named after a beautiful woman, Margarita Henkel, daughter of the German ambassador to Mexico who was a Hussong’s regular. The original recipe is still showcased at Hussong’s at Mandalay Place Shoppes, but you can get the tequila-infused cocktail in all manner of frozen concoctions.

In advance of Friday morning’s official opening of RH Las Vegas signaling the Phase 2 work of Tivoli Village, RH Chairman and CEO Gary Friedman unveils the four-floor gallery to Las Vegas VIPs with an After Schools fundraiser. DJ Chris Malinchak entertains on the dual decks. Our preview of RH Las Vegas (RH is formerly Restoration Hardware) is in Friday Neon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal ahead of the noontime ribbon cutting.

I’m going into the Cabinet of Curiosities at Branden Powers’ Golden Tiki in Chinatown when my head gets shrunken! It took four weeks to sculpt my likeness to ensure physical accuracies. Come join the 6 p.m. festivities at 3939 Spring Mountain Road, and see all the star shrunken heads (Carrot Top, Frank Marino) at the bar.

“America’s Got Talent Live” starts its four-night run through Sunday at Planet Hollywood Showroom with winner Grace VanderWaal and runners-up The Clairvoyants and Tape Face. Our interview with mystifying Thommy Ten and Amelie van Taas of The Clairvoyants was posted Wednesday.

It’s the official opening of “Solid Gold Soul” at Windows Showroom at Bally’s.

The Disco Biscuits let you bite into their music at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade for three nights.

The Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Death From Above 1979 rock House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

Country music dancing to The Brian Lynn Jones Band is at Gilley’s in T.I.

Blue String Theory plays Main Street Stage at Fremont Street Experience.

DJ Ookay spins the wheels of steel at Intrigue Nightclub in Wynn Las Vegas.

And rowdy duo Kin ’n’ Play (Chris Reid and Chris Martin) return to LAX at The Luxor for their Pajama Jam 2 to coincide with the 25th anniversary of “House Party 2” with ’80s hits spun by DJ R.O.B.

TOMORROW IN L.V.

It’s Halloween Weekend, and we’ll have Robin’s Royal Rundown of the parties, ghouls, ghosts, goblins and big-bucks costume contests in our weekly Celebrities in L.V. preview.

Longtime friend, singer and actress Lainie Kazan performs at Cabaret Jazz in The Smith Center for the Performing Arts for two nights.

I will be inducted into the Chaine des Rotisseurs gastronomy society, the world’s oldest and largest food and wine group. Founded in Paris in 1950, the international association is now established in more than 80 countries and is devoted to the promotion of fine dining and preserving the camaraderie and pleasures of the table.

The ceremony takes place at a lavish four-chef dinner at Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. I’m being honored for my contributions recognizing culinary kings and queens on television and in print. Champagne wishes!

And Ethel M Chocolates celebrates its 35th anniversary with the opening of its transformed $2 million factory store experience in Henderson appropriately on National Chocolate Day. The new store features a Chocolate Tasting Room overlooking the Cactus Garden. It’s a demonstration area to showcase displays and chocolatiers creating taste treats.

The cast of “Absinthe,” Terry Fator and Anthony Cools have designed custom chocolate boxes for bidding that will benefit our beloved charity Opportunity Village. The 3 acres of 300 desert plant species will be illuminated with 500,000+ twinkling lights for Christmas starting Nov. 15.