Tonight in L.V.: Indian National Finals Rodeo, Party in the Park, Election Day, 3LAU, The Wonder Years, Protomartyr

TONIGHT IN L.V.

It’s Election Day, and by the time darkness falls, voting will be nearly ended (polling booths close at 7 p.m.), and people will be glued to their TV sets awaiting the results. But there are diversions for people tired of the campaigns and places to celebrate victory of your chosen candidate or commiserate over their loss.

If you didn’t have enough of the Professional Bull Riders and their bucking bulls last week, you’re in heaven with the start of the 41st Annual Indian National Finals Rodeo tonight through Saturday at South Point Arena. The best bull riders will compete in bareback riding, bull riding, steer wrestling, team roping and barrel racing.

The real non-election celebration is the weekly Party in the Park with table tennis and corn-hole competitions outside Beerhaus and Sake Rok between T-Mobile Arena, New York-New York and Monte Carlo. The Tony Marques Band provides country music for dancing.

Two closely watched states in play this Election Day — Pennsylvania and Michigan — have sent their punk princes to rock Las Vegas and forget the Hillary Clinton-Donald Trump combat.

It’s pop-punk from Pennsylvania when The Wonder Years are joined by Knuckle Puck and Real Friends at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade.

There’s more punk — this time from Detroit — with Protomartyr at Bunkhouse Saloon Downtown.

The Playhouse party of style, art and sounds is at Commonwealth on Fremont Street.

Hector Esparza plays acoustic sounds at the new venue Freedom Beat at Downtown Grand.

3LAU spins the wheels of steel at Omnia in Caesars Palace.

And don’t forget the Crazy Horse III Gentlemen’s Club election party that I told you about Monday with Hillary, Melania Trump, Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump lookalike contests for the topless dancers.

TOMORROW IN L.V.

We have a preview of this weekend’s Las Vegas Rock ’n’ Roll Marathon that will shut down the Strip to host 40,000 of the 26.4-mile runners from around the world. It also is the amazing story of Ashton Kutcher’s heroic brother, Michael Kutcher from San Francisco, who will start as the last runner. He’ll earn money for charity every time he passes another runner to prove that his heart transplant hasn’t hindered his life.

“Bachelor in Paradise” star Daniel Maguire, the Canadian model and personal trainer who captured a thousand ladies’ hearts on the ABC series, hosts at Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop at Paris Las Vegas.

And I’ll wrap my interview with “Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro for the 2016 December/2017 January issue of our sister Luxury Las Vegas Magazine for the design secrets of his popular Palazzo restaurant.