Tonight in L.V.: Jaburritos at Linq Promenade, Mob Museum, Pop Evil, DJs Konflikt and Borgeous

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Jaburritos — sushi burritos — debuts at The Linq Promenade, the first restaurant of its kind on the Strip mixing savory Mexican and fresh Japanese flavors made to order. The first 100 guests receive a free jaburrito.

Ex-Mayor Oscar Goodman presides over the first night of fifth-anniversary celebrations at The Mob Museum with historian Robert Stoldal on a panel about The Mob’s past here.

Post-grunge rockers Pop Evil, Bad Flower and Red Sun Rising headline House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

Dance music producer Chris Lorenzo and hip-hop stars Boogie Snacks are at Beauty Bar.

DJ Konflikt spins at Hyde Bellagio.

And DJ Borgeous will be gorgeous at Omnia at Caesars Palace.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

Country king Willie Nelson and Family beat back the flu that felled them last weekend to restart their “Vegas on My Mind” shows at The Venetian through the weekend.

“The One Woman Sex and the City” parody of love, friendship and shoes starring Kerry Ipema struts onstage at Troesh Studio Theater at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

Las Vegas singer-songwriter Chadwick Johnson hosts his CD release concert and party at Hard Rock Live! on the Strip to benefit our Keep Memory Alive at The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. Our esteemed Editor Don Chareunsy’s interview with Chadwick was posted here Sunday and in Sunday Life of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

And Carnifex takes the stage at Vinyl at The Hard Rock Hotel, DJ Karma spins at 1 OAK at The Mirage, DJ Shadowred is behind the wheels of steel at Chateau at Paris Las Vegas, DJ Brilz is at Surrender in Steve Wynn’s Encore, and DJ Five is at Light at Mandalay Bay.