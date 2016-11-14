Tonight in L.V.: Las Vegas Showcase House, Philip Fortenberry, ‘Comedy Daredevil,’ Sugarcane, Yellow Claw

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Nineteen of the best of our design community luminaries will unveil their plans for the first-ever Las Vegas Showcase House to be opened in January 2018. The designers have a year to take their room ideas from concept to reality transforming a Scotch 80s neighborhood home.

The mission is to re-establish our city as a hub of design and incubator for world-class architecture, interior design and landscaping by restoring a classic property — all to benefit the nonprofit Core Academy.

Follow the journey at LVShowcase.org. The design team will be introduced at a preview kickoff party at the Design Center at World Market Center. When the house is completed, it will have an onsite cafe and a collection of boutique stores to display local designers’ work.

Piano prince Philip Fortenberry, who provided Liberace’s hands for Michael Douglas in HBO’s award-winning “Behind the Candelabra,” joins forces with vocalist Daniel Emmet and cellist Lindsey Springer for a concert at Cabaret Jazz in The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

The farewell tour of For Today with Norma Jean and My Epic swings into Vinyl at The Hard Rock Hotel.

Thrills, chills, power drills, sledgehammers, chainsaws and a lawn mower are wielded by “America’s Got Talent” stunt stars Ryan Stock and AmberLynn when they officially open their show “Comedy Daredevil” at Hooters Casino Hotel.

Sushisamba owners and chef Timon Balloo officially open their much-anticipated restaurant Sugarcane at The Venetian.

The Jokesters Comedy Club officially opens at The D Las Vegas.

Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns continues its new residency at Lounge at The Palms.

Party Favor brings his Party and “Destroy North American Tour” to Jewel at Aria.

Virgil Abloh makes the music at XS in Steve Wynn’s Encore.

Yellow Claw is at Surrender in Encore.

And I return to hosting duties at “Legends in Concert” at the Flamingo, with additional appearances Tuesday and Thursday.

TOMORROW IN LAS VEGAS

DJ Steve Aoki hosts his debut Bowling for Brains fundraiser at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade.

We’ll review “A Choreographers’ Showcase,” the Nevada Ballet Theater collaboration with Cirque du Soleil presented for a second time this weekend at T.I., plus have a report of new restaurants on and off the Strip.