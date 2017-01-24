Tonight in L.V.: Les Ballets Trockadero, Romeo Britto, Ma Kashur, DJs Fergie and Five

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

The all-male comedy drag-dance company Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo interprets its zany versions of “Swan Lake,” “Don Quixote” and “Esmeralda” at Artemus W. Ham Hall at UNLV. Yes, the men tiptoe en pointe!

Pop artist Romero Britto unveils his extraordinary 32-piece artworks collection — from canvases to sculptures to watches — at Gallery of Music & Art at The Forum Shops of Caesars Palace.

As the Las Vegas Medical District emerges, a town-hall meeting for the public takes place at Council Chambers at City Hall with Mayor Carolyn Goodman; Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian; Mark Doubrava, Health Sciences System Committee chairman; and Clark County Medical Society President Dr. Souzan El-Eid. Presentations will be made with plans, progress and economic impact of the medical district and the development of an Academic Health Center.

One of Israel’s most popular comedy trios, Ma Kashur, headlines with music and entertainment in Hebrew at The Venetian Theater.

Inspired by Liberace, entertainer Wes Winters taught himself piano and performed at The Liberace Museum for nearly five years. His soundalike show is at Rampart.

DJ Fergie hits the decks at Omnia at Caesars Palace.

DJ Five counts them down at Hyde Bellagio.

And Dan Foster takes control of the Freedom Beat party at Downtown Grand.

TOMORROW IN LAS VEGAS

Guitar guru and resident headliner Carlos Santana starts five nights of concerts at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

UNLV students and faculty have their musical works performed by UNLV’s contemporary ensemble, Nextet, at Lee & Thomas Beam Music Center at UNLV.

Mario Batali’s B&B Ristorante at The Venetian hosts a six-course Tenuta di Capezzana EVOO (extra virgin olive oil) dinner.

“Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro showcases his new collaboration Cafe Spice with restaurateur extraordinaire Elizabeth Blau at his Buddy V’s Ristorante at The Palazzo.

And Japanese cuisine arrives at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas with the official grand opening party of Zuma, the hotspot with locations across the country.