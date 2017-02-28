Tonight in L.V.: Mardi Gras at Linq Promenade, The Park, Della’s Kitchen, Boulder Dam Brewing Co., Michael Grimm, Cash Cash

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

It’s Mardi Gras, and the good times don’t only roll in New Orleans. Welcome to Fat Tuesday Las Vegas style! There is a celebration at The Linq Promenade, too, with a masked parade and thrown beads, bands and specials on drinks and food at restaurants along the promenade. Celebrate with beads, beads and even more beads!

Fat Tuesday is celebrated with Cajun cuisine, cocktails and music at The Park’s Mardi Gras celebration outside T-Mobile Arena.

Traditional Louisiana taste treats are featured at Della’s Kitchen at The Delano.

Abita Brewing beer from Louisiana is served at Boulder Dam Brewing Co. festivities in Boulder City.

“America’s Got Talent” winner Michael Grimm performs at the Freedom Beat festivities at Downtown Grand.

Railroad Earth and American Babies mix folk and rock at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

And Cash Cash rings up the register at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

The Backstreet Boys takes us back in time to the 1990s boybands with the premiere of the residency “Larger Than Life” at Axis at Planet Hollywood, then host the after-party at Chateau Nightclub at neighboring Paris Las Vegas.

The Mint 400 parade of more than 300 off-road racing vehicles departs Gene Woods Racing Experience Go-Kart opposite McCarran Airport and proceeds north along Las Vegas Boulevard to set up tech positions along Fremont Street Downtown.

And live actors join with handcrafted puppets for the heartwarming classic “The Little Prince” with original music at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.