Tonight in L.V.: Marie Osmond, Rod Stewart, 2 Chainz, Down & Derby, Metro Boomin, Alison Wonderland

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

The Flamingo headliner Marie Osmond visits St. Rose Dominican Hospital as founder of Children’s Miracle Network, then hosts 9-year-old Miracle child James Kish battling a brain tumor at her show with her brother, Donny Osmond, at Donny & Marie Showroom at The Flamingo.

Rocker Rod Stewart’s fans think he’s sexy through April 1 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“Matilda the Musical” continues its magical run through Sunday at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts with the charming and adorable young cast.

2 Chainz frees himself to celebrate the fifth anniversary of 1 OAK at The Mirage. Check out our preview posted Monday and updated with 1 OAK Managing Partner Eli Pacino today.

“Absinthe’s” “Skates of Hell” daring duo Billy and Emily England host pop-up roller-rink party Down & Derby at Gold Spike.

The Hardwood Hotties are on Fremont Street as March Madness looms.

The Voodoo Cowboys are at Gilley’s at T.I.

Metro Boomin explodes at Light at Mandalay Bay.

And Alison Wonderland goes through the looking glass at Surrender at Steve Wynn’s Encore.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

The ultimate basketball bash of the year is The NCAA Tournament, and it’s celebrated like no other place on Earth than here in Las Vegas. Last year our sports books took in just shy of $300 million in wagers with a profit hold of $15 million. The experts are already predicting even more before the excitement ends in Arizona on April 3.

NBA legends Larry Johnson, Moses Scurry and Anderson Hunt host the block-long Downtown Summerlin tip-off tailgate party to kick off March Madness. Check your skills against theirs for the half-court shootouts.

There are no less than 25 venues for sports fanatics to party, gamble, eat and drink during March Madness. The gorgeous girls from Rehab at The Hard Rock Hotel host tournament madness events; and retired NBA player Thurl Bailey (Utah Jazz, Minnesota Timberwolves) is at Westgate with Bud Light Girls for Hoops Central.

Also, Hoops and Hops is celebrated at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ sports book; Tropic Beauty swimsuit sirens will be at Light at Mandalay Bay for two nights; Borracha is your best bet at Green Valley Ranch; Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort, Clique at The Cosmopolitan and The Still at The Mirage are winners; and Top Golf behind MGM Grand will put down the little white ball long enough to check out the action with the larger orange one.

Pool trick-shot master Florian “Venom” Kohler, who nailed six new Guinness World Records on Monday, gives an exhibition of his amazing artistry with some of his 300 pool tricks at Gorilla Cafe on East Tropicana.

And Flogging Molly whips up the mood for St. Patrick’s Day Weekend celebrations at Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan.