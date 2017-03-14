Tonight in L.V.: ‘Matilda the Musical,’ Tourney College Basketball Seminar, CH3, Zedd, Voodoo Cowboys

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

“Matilda the Musical” starts its weeklong run at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. Company manager Michael Altbaum works with 13 children in the cast!

It’s the tipoff to March Madness with the Tourney College Basketball Seminar at Sunset Station with TV sports personality Hank Goldberg, The Gold Sheet’s Bruce Marshall and Andy Isko from Gaming Today in conversation with Chuck Esposito as they break down what to expect.

Crazy Horse III Gentlemen’s Club and its topless dancers start March Mayhem viewing parties through April 3.

The Battle of the Brackets gets underway at Clique Bar Lounge at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and The Still at The Mirage.

The Voodoo Cowboys spook out country fans at Third Street Stage on Fremont Street after The Hardwood Hotties perform there for March Mayhem.

Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys join Wayne “The Train” Hancock and Will and The Hi-Rollers at Dive Bar.

DJ Hollywood makes you the star at Hyde Bellagio.

And DJ Zedd spins at Omnia at Caesars Palace.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

Rocker Rod Stewart’s fans think he’s sexy through April 1 at The Colosseum at Caesars.

2 Chainz frees himself to celebrate the fifth anniversary of 1 OAK at The Mirage. Check out our esteemed editor Don Chareunsy’s preview posted Monday.

“Absinthe’s” “Skates of Hell” daring duo Billy and Emily England host pop-up roller-rink party Down & Derby at Gold Spike.

And The Hardwood Hotties remain on Fremont Street as March Madness looms while The Voodoo Cowboys move to Gilley’s at T.I.