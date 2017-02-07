Tonight in L.V.: Melody Sweets at Cabaret Jazz, Sir Elton John, Dam Short Film Festival, DJs Julian Jordan and Bleep Boop

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Sir Elton John returns with his “The Million Dollar Piano” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace through Feb. 20.

Gorgeous chanteuse Melody Sweets of “Absinthe” at Caesars is the main attraction as she sashays to her burlesque dancing in the “Lovers Edition” of her “Sweets’ Spot” show at Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. This dazzling, romantic edition also stars the following talents:

Contortionist Brittany Walsh, the world record-holder for acrobatic archery; Miss Exotic World winner Roxi D’Lite; pinup star Bettina May; an all-star band led by Lon Bronson; and the amazing “Absinthe” tap-dancing twins Sean and John Scott. Columnist colleague John Katsilometes and I agree: It’s wildly entertaining and uninhibited!

The 13th Dam Short Film Festival, mini-movies by Las Vegas filmmakers, continues in Boulder City with Lundon Boyd’s “Dealer.”

DJ Julian Jordan spins the wheels of steel at Omnia at Caesars.

Bleep Boop spins at Beauty Bar.

And The Tuesday Blend is smooth at Vinyl at The Hard Rock Hotel.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

It’s a night of dueling divas! Three music superstars are opening on the same night within a short distance of one another on the Strip. Cher premieres her resident show “Classic Cher” at the new Park Theater at Monte Carlo. Our preview with her costume designer Bob Mackie was posted Sunday and in Sunday Life of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The pop icon and her human puppet elephant is here on select dates through Feb. 25 until her return May 3.

Diana Ross returns to The Venetian for a series of select dates with her one-woman knockout show “Some Memories Never Fade,” also through Feb. 25 but for now no further dates. Our Q+A with The Supremes Diva also was posted Sunday and in Sunday Life.

Jennifer Lopez returns to her hit residency “All I Have” at Axis Theater at Planet Hollywood also through Feb. 25 now that pop princess Britney Spears is on her scheduled break.

And it’s a battle of another kind at Sam Boyd Stadium. While football fans are still celebrating Sunday’s overtime thriller at Super Bowl 51, I can tell you that the soccer showdown between hot Mexico in its Las Vegas debut against cool Iceland will be exciting, as well.