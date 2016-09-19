Posted 

Tonight in L.V.: Mickey Gilley for C.J. Priamos, ‘Mondays Dark’ for Shiloh Horse Rescue, Steve Aoki at Jewel

Tonight in L.V.: Mickey Gilley for C.J. Priamos, ‘Mondays Dark’ for Shiloh Horse Rescue, Steve Aoki at Jewel

web1_mickeygilleyminnesotacountry201691914257549_7049639.jpg
Mickey Gilley. (MinnesotaCountry.com)

By ROBIN LEACH
NICHE DIVISION OF LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

TONIGHT IN L.V.

If you’re not glued to your television like the rest of the country for the first-debate showdown between presidential rivals Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump or need to bolt the living room as they tangle, Las Vegas has some other options:

(BTW, my editor, Don Chareunsy, points out that Part 2 of 2 of the JonBenet Ramsey special airs tonight on CBS. He’s obsessed, in his own words.)

The original “Urban Cowboy,” Grammy Award-winning country star Mickey Gilley, headlines a charity benefit for C.J. Priamos at Bootlegger Bistro.

The benefit also features country guitarists Albert Lee and Blake Aaron, with magic, dance and circus arts act The Femmes and hometown dance band Jamm.

Mark Shunock, formerly of ROCK OF AGES at The Venetian, has rounded up a host of Strip performers for his monthly fundraiser MONDAYS DARK at Vinyl in The Hard Rock Hotel to benefit this month’s charity, Shiloh Horse Rescue and Sanctuary.

And DJ Steve Aoki leads the Flawless party at Jewel in Aria.

TOMORROW IN L.V.

Check out our previews of the Carole King musical BEAUTIFUL that kicks off the 2017 Broadway series at Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts and the return of Celine Dion on Wednesday to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where she will celebrate her record-breaking 1,000th show Oct. 8.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...