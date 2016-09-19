Tonight in L.V.: Mickey Gilley for C.J. Priamos, ‘Mondays Dark’ for Shiloh Horse Rescue, Steve Aoki at Jewel

TONIGHT IN L.V.

If you’re not glued to your television like the rest of the country for the first-debate showdown between presidential rivals Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump or need to bolt the living room as they tangle, Las Vegas has some other options:

(BTW, my editor, Don Chareunsy, points out that Part 2 of 2 of the JonBenet Ramsey special airs tonight on CBS. He’s obsessed, in his own words.)

The original “Urban Cowboy,” Grammy Award-winning country star Mickey Gilley, headlines a charity benefit for C.J. Priamos at Bootlegger Bistro.

The benefit also features country guitarists Albert Lee and Blake Aaron, with magic, dance and circus arts act The Femmes and hometown dance band Jamm.

Mark Shunock, formerly of ROCK OF AGES at The Venetian, has rounded up a host of Strip performers for his monthly fundraiser MONDAYS DARK at Vinyl in The Hard Rock Hotel to benefit this month’s charity, Shiloh Horse Rescue and Sanctuary.

And DJ Steve Aoki leads the Flawless party at Jewel in Aria.

TOMORROW IN L.V.

Check out our previews of the Carole King musical BEAUTIFUL that kicks off the 2017 Broadway series at Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts and the return of Celine Dion on Wednesday to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where she will celebrate her record-breaking 1,000th show Oct. 8.