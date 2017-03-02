Tonight in L.V.: MMA Awards, ‘One Drop’ rehearsal, Leslie Frisbee, The Mint 400, USA Sevens Rugby

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Former fighter and Silver Star-awarded Marine turned Fox Sports commentator Brian Stann and TV personality Nicole Dabeau co-host The Ninth Annual Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards at The Venetian. Who will win for the year’s top fighter, knockout and upset?

A cast of 70, plus William Shatner, Grace VanderWaal, Redfoo, The Tenors and more have their one-and-only dress rehearsal for Friday’s Cirque du Soleil “One Night for One Drop” benefit performance at “Zumanity” Theater at New York-New York.

Our Luxury Las Vegas Magazine Editor and Niche Publishing Director of Content Leslie Frisbee reads her children’s books at Tate Elementary for the Communities in Schools project with members of Nevada Ballet Theatre making a special appearance .

The Mint 400 off-road race holds its time trials and pit crew challenge on Fremont Street East in advance of Saturday’s 120-mile loop course race starting in Primm and running to the edge of our city.

More than 200 athletes from 16 nations as far afield as Chile, Samoa, Russia and Australia have their marching orders to celebrate the USA Sevens Rugby Parade of Nations and Pep Rally at Fremont Street Experience.

Sensational Las Vegas singer-songwriter and musician Frankie Moreno starts his six-week run at Golden Nugget.

Las Vegas’ Adelitas Way headlines Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

Meatbodies is at Bunkhouse Saloon.

Rotten Sound is at Beauty Bar.

DJ Esco spins the dual decks at Drai’s atop The Cromwell.

GTA is behind the wheels of steel at Hakkasan at MGM Grand.

And Robin Schulz makes the music at Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

Country fans are in heaven with the Dierks Bentley and Cole Swindell concert at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday. Be sure to read our esteemed editor Don Chareunsy’s Q+A with Dierks here and in Friday Neon of The RJ.

John Fogerty jumps across Sands Avenue from The Venetian to Wynn Las Vegas for the first two nights of his new run of shows.

Marilyn Maye sings for her supper at Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts for two nights.

B.J. Thomas says umbrellas not necessary when “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” at Golden Nugget Showroom.

It’s LOL with Jay Leno at The Mirage and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan at MGM Grand.

Also in Friday Neon and here: A St. Baldrick’s Day Q+A with McMullan’s Irish Pub publican Brian McMullan, and in Sunday Life: An interview with master magician Lance Burton about his induction into The UNLV Entertainers Hall of Fame and a preview of The Smith Center’s fifth-anniversary celebration concert.