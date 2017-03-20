Tonight in L.V.: ‘Mondays Dark,’ Dash Berlin, Marshmello, Cash Cash, Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns, Hardwood Hotties

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Former “Rock of Ages” lead Mark Shunock, who has reportedly been added to the cast of the much-anticipated “Magic Mike Live!” adult-male revue premiering at The Hard Rock Hotel on March 30, rounds up off-duty Strip performers for his twice-monthly “Mondays Dark” fundraiser at The Space, tonight for Hearts Alive Village.

The Hardwood Hotties continue basketball frenzy with “American Idol” finalist Haley Scarnato at Third Street Stage at Fremont Street Experience.

Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns offers the best brass band music show in Las Vegas for only $10 at Lounge at The Palms.

DJ Dash Berlin spins the 1’s and 2’s at Marquee at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

DJ Marshmello starts the week right behind his mask “Alone” at XS at Steve Wynn’s Encore.

DJ Cash Cash rings up the total at Jewel at Aria.

And DJ Seany Mac has two nights of duty at Ghostbar atop The Palms.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

We The Kings has a royal rendezvous at Vinyl at The Hard Rock Hotel.

Las Rageous starts a two-night stand at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Australian DJ duo Nervo has the magic touch of the dual decks at Omnia at Caesars Palace.

And our photo roundup of Flavor Flav, Scott Disick and Pitbull for the grand-opening three-day weekend of Sugar Factory Fashion Show is super-sweet.