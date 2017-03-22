Tonight in L.V.: Monster Jam, Big Give, Skrillex, O.T. Genasis, Britney Spears, ‘Peter Rabbit’

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

In advance of The World Finals, Monster Jam drivers will give a behind-the-scenes tour at Sam Boyd Stadium to Make-a-Wish kids. All 32 competing drivers will show nine children trucks and let them take a drive in one. The World Finals 18 is this weekend at Sam Boyd.

Pop princess Britney Spears resumes her hit residency “Britney: Piece of Me” at Axis at Planet Hollywood every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday through April 8, then the “Larger Than Life” The Backstreet Boys take over until Brit Brit returns May 3.

The beloved characters from “The Tales of Peter Rabbit” come to life in Mr. McGregor’s Garden transplanted at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. Yes, Benjamin, Flopsy and Peter will be running amok among the flowers and vegetables.

“The Paul Lynde Show” captures the zany and unpredictable late comedian from the center slot of “Hollywood Squares” with impressionist and comedian Michael Airington opening at Windows Showroom at Bally’s.

It’s Nevada’s annual Big Give, and the statewide day is dedicated to supporting charities, foundations and volunteer work. I suggest helping our Keep Memory Alive that funds Alzheimer’s, M.S. and other brain disorder research at The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health Downtown.

DJ Skrillex spins the wheels of steel at Surrender at Steve Wynn’s Encore.

O.T. Genesis headlines 1 OAK at The Mirage.

DJ KC Ray has the 1’s and 2’s in his hands at Chateau at Paris Las Vegas.

DJ Presto One leads the party at Ghostbar atop The Palms.

DJ D-Miles makes the music at Hyde Bellagio.

DJ Ikon is iconic at Light at Mandalay Bay.

And Denver dance party group The Motet performs a sell-out free show at The Yard at Topgolf behind MGM Grand.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

Olivia Newton-John, who just wrapped a three-year run at The Flamingo, will be recognized with The Icon Award for her five-decade showbiz career at the inaugural Las Vegas Fame Awards at Hard Rock Live! on the Strip. Marty Allen, who turns 95 on Thursday, will receive The Comedy Legends Award.

Also, The Luxor’s “Fantasy” producer Anita Mann will receive The Lifetime Achievement Award; artist Jimmy Slonina (Cirque du Soleil’s “Mystere” at T.I.) will get a nod for Career Achievement as a Live Stage Actor; and Planet Hollywood headliner magician Murray Sawchuck is given the award for Career Achievement in Magical Arts.

For Marty’s 95th birthday, fans, family and friends celebrate with Mayor Carolyn Goodman and former Mayor Oscar Goodman at South Point Showroom. Marty also will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at The Hard Rock Hotel before the birthday bash.

Graham Fenton (“Jersey Boys”), Dave Damiani and The No Vacancy Orchestra sing “The Real La La Land” at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center.

“Absinthe” at Caesars Palace opens a Los Angeles version with a new cast of eccentric acrobats, performers and burlesque dancers led by The Gazillionaire and his nutty, foul-mouthed assistant.

“Frank Marino’s Divas Las Vegas” celebrates a reimagined show at The Linq Hotel.

Zowie Bowie has the crowd dancing with his show on Third Street Stage at Fremont Street Experience, while Monroy is on Main Street Stage and Yellow Brick Road plays First Street Stage.

Donavon Frankenreiter and Grant Lee Phillips storm Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

First Class Trash, The World Over and Otep With The Convalescence have a rock blast at Vinyl at The Hard Rock Hotel.

And C.L. Smooth headlines Throwback Thursdays at LAX at The Luxor.