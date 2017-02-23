Tonight in L.V.: Mystikal, Flosstradamus, Ross One, Five, Brklyn, Blues Traveler, Galina Evangelista, Stephen Caplan

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Mystikal headlines Throwback Thursday at LAX at The Luxor.

Blues Traveler is at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace.

UNLV music professor and oboist Stephen Caplan is joined by UNLV Wind Orchestra and Green Valley High School Symphonic Band at Artemus Ham Concert Hall at UNLV.

Galina Evangelista signs her art books after unveiling her Masterpiece Collection at The Art Encounter at 5720 S. Arville St.

The Rob Staley Band headlines Gilley’s at T.I.

Ross One makes the music at Drai’s atop The Cromwell.

Brklyn is behind the dual decks at Hakkasan at MGM Grand.

Flosstradamus spins the 1’s and 2’s at Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas.

And DJ Five counts down at Tao at The Venetian.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

In Friday Neon of The RJ and here: Engelbert Humperdinck looks back over an astounding 50-year career as he arrives at The Orleans for a half-century anniversary show Saturday and Sunday, and “Matilda the Musical” has a six-day run at The Smith Center starting March 14.

It’s a weekend when actors probably turn political while accepting their Oscars in Los Angeles and NASCAR drivers set speed records as the 2017 racing season gets underway with The Daytona 400. Mark your calendar for NASCAR Weekend at our Las Vegas Motor Speedway from March 10-12.

Plus we have our Celebrities in Las Vegas weekend rundown with Eng, Bon Jovi, Mary Wilson, Ray Romano, David Spade and more, and I’m flying to Cabo San Lucas for the weekend to join Toby Keith and Sammy Hagar for a music break in the sun.

Congratulations to “America’s Got Talent”-winning magician Mat Franco, who celebrates the 500th performance of his “Magic Reinvented Nightly” at The Linq Hotel when execs unveil his building wrap.

Here in Las Vegas next week, we’re getting ready for The Mint 400, and we’ll have a report in Sunday Neon and here; The Backstreet Boys premiere at Axis at Planet Hollywood; and the annual St. Baldrick’s Day headed-shaving events combat children’s cancer.