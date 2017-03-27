Tonight in L.V.: Nightclub & Bar, Philip Fortenberry + Daniel Emmet, Steve Aoki, Diplo, Jacob Young, Trent Harmon

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Hakkasan Group CEO Neil Moffitt is keynote speaker on the first day of the 2017 Nightclub & Bar convention and tradeshow. The Happy Hour party for delegates is at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, with the welcome kickoff party at Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay, followed by the late-night Platinum Party at Marquee at The Cosmopolitan.

Virtuoso pianist Philip Fortenberry — the hands of Liberace — and vocalist Daniel Emmet present an encore performance of their acoustic, 75-minute cabaret musical show “In Concert” at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. Lindsey Springer from Celine Dion’s orchestra is a guest cellist.

Sony Pictures Entertainment hosts gala opening night of CinemaCon 2017 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with a preview screening of the studio’s summer-and-beyond movie releases. Dolby Laboratories teams with Sony for a dinner reception and party that follows at nearby Omnia Nightclub.

Jacob Young (“The Bold & The Beautiful”) previews his new country music CD at The Laugh Factory at Tropicana.

Trent Harmon headlines at Gilley’s at T.I.

Kelly Clinton-Holmes hosts her Open Mic Cabaret night at Bootlegger Bistro.

DJ Steve Aoki is behind the dual decks at Jewel at Aria.

DJ Diplo is at the wheels of steel at XS in Steve Wynn’s Encore.

DJ Seany Mac spins the 1’s and 2’s at Ghostbar at The Palms for two nights.

And Japanese action-comic punk band Peelander-Z with Easter Teeth and Illicit Time Crashers are at Beauty Bar on Fremont Street.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

Tom Sandoval (“Vanderpump Rules”) handles the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the official noon opening of Nightclub & Bar with “Absinthe’s” Green Fairy burlesque beauty Melody Sweets.

Robert Randolph and The Family Band, Cameron Calloway and Lawrence raise the roof at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

DJ Five handles the countdown at Hyde Bellagio.

And DJ Kaskade spins at Omnia.