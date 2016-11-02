Tonight in L.V.: PBR World Finals, Santana, Too $hort, The Scotty Alexander Band

TONIGHT IN L.V.

2016 PBR Built Ford Tough World Finals Week is underway with George Thorogood & The Destroyers playing at T-Mobile Arena and Colt Ford entertaining fans for free outside at Toshiba Plaza.

Forty of the world’s top professional bull riders are competing for a $1 million bonus. Contributing photographer Tom Donoghue went close up Tuesday with 800 bulls housed at South Point that they will ride, including the meanest one on the planet, the legendary three-time champion Bushwacker.

Guitar guru Carlos Santana returns to House of Blues at Mandalay Bay to continue his residency through Nov. 13.

Pioneer Los Angeles rapper Too $hort headlines the Lexant Wheels party for SEMA at Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop at Paris Las Vegas.

The Scotty Alexander Band provides the music for dancing at Gilley’s in T.I.

DJ Lucky LaRue mixes swing and rock at the Swinging Cocktail Party at Champagne Cafe Lounge.

And punk rock is on the music agenda from Franks & Deans at Double Down Saloon.

TOMORROW IN L.V.

Magic group Band of Magicians, made up of L.A.’s Brett Loudermilk, San Diego’s Joel Ward, Britain’s Stuart MacLeod and Australia’s James Galea, begin their residency at Tropicana after tours of Australia and New Zealand. Their signature tricks on YouTube have amassed more than 50 million views.

Two music shows have opened at Windows Showroom in Bally’s, and we have reviews of “The Bronx Wanderers” and “Solid Gold Soul.”

And we prepare our interview with The Food Network thrill-seeking chef Robert Irvine for Sunday Life of the Las Vegas Review-Journal and meet four of the former “Jubilee” at Bally’s dancers who’ve found a new home at “Crazy Girls” at Planet Hollywood.