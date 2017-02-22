Tonight in L.V.: Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn, Guinness Store, O.T. Genasis, Tape Face, Blues Traveler, Marsha Warfield

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn return to their hit residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Quirky “America’s Got Talent” finalist Tape Face opens at Bugsy’s Cabaret at The Flamingo, and the first-night crowd is encouraged to wear tape for when he walks onstage.

Grammy Award-winning band Blues Traveler starts a six-night limited engagement with its intimate “Unhooked” show at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars, and newlywed Chris “Zowie Bowie” Phillips gets his first night off in five months!

Marsha Warfield (“Night Court”), who moved here after the NBC sitcom ended, starts her run of standup fun at the new L.A. Comedy Club at The Stratosphere on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Miss Nevada United States hopefuls host a 2017 calendar release + signing party at Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort. Also: A contestants casting call and Bunker Bradley fashion show.

Millionaire Las Vegas businessman Brian Whiteway, a disaster repair specialist, appears on CNBC’s “Blue Collar Millionaire.”

Food queen Elizabeth Blau and chef husband Kim Canteenwalla’s Honey Salt goes French for its February Farm to Table dinner series.

The Guinness Store debuts its Perfect Pint Experience at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place.

The UNLV Lady Rebels battle Air Force at Cox Pavilion.

DJ Dillon Francis spins the 1’s and 2’s at Surrender at Steve Wynn’s Encore.

Metro Boomin headlines the official Project after-party for MAGIC at Light at Mandalay Bay.

And O.T. Genasis hits the dual decks at 1OAK at The Mirage.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

UNLV music professor and oboist Stephen Caplan is joined by UNLV Wind Orchestra and Green Valley High School Symphonic Band at Artemus Ham Concert Hall at UNLV.

Mystikal headlines Throwback Thursday at LAX at The Luxor.

And Galina Evangelista signs her art books after unveiling her Masterpiece Collection at The Art Encounter at 5720 S. Arville St.