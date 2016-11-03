Tonight in L.V.: Rick Springfield and Lita Ford at PBR World Finals, Morimoto, Band of Magicians, Ty Dolla $ign, Walshy Fire

TONIGHT IN L.V.

Night 2 of 2016 PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena through Sunday features Rick Springfield as headliner entertainer and Lita Ford at Toshiba Plaza outside.

Check out our Red Carpet Report later today for Wednesday night’s premiere. Meantime, the sister ABBI World Finals continues at South Point Arena through Saturday.

Tyler Rich stars with Chaley Rose (“Nashville”) at the launch of “Boots Onstage” concerts at Double Barrel Roadhouse in Monte Carlo.

The daylong golf tournament benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children is at TPC Summerlin through Sunday.

Band of Magicians celebrates its grand opening at Tropicana Theater featuring four young magicians: two from California, one from Britain and the fourth from Australia.

Legendary comedian and actor Shecky Greene headlines “The Dennis Bono Show” at South Point with jazz singers Rita Lim and Jonathan Karrant and Gregg Austin from “M Town.”

“Iron Chef” Morimoto celebrates the opening of his restaurant Morimoto at MGM Grand with Asian good-luck symbols of a lion-dance procession through the casino, drum session and the culinary king himself painting the lion’s eyes. I’ve learned that Morimoto will make a 100-foot-long sushi roll to start the party!

Glamorous women’s eveningwear from The Roaring ’20s Prohibition Era of flappers and speakeasies goes on display at the new “Ready to Roar” exhibit premiere at The Mob Museum in Downtown Las Vegas.

Corey Brown plays at the new Freedom Beat shows at Downtown Grand with Gordon Ramsay’s “Hell’s Kitchen” champion Scott Commings of Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill in Caesars Palace serving taste treats.

Ty Dolla $ign performs at Tao’s Hot Imports party in The Venetian.

And DJ Walshy Fire spins the wheels of steel at Intrigue in Wynn Las Vegas.

TOMORROW IN L.V.

There’s no advance word that parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore will be attending daughter Rumer Willis’ debut performance at Cabaret Jazz in The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. After playing a lead role in Broadway’s revival of “Chicago” and film adaptation of “Hello Again,” Rumer brings her “Over the Love Tour” here with her interpretation of popular contemporary adult hits and classic jazz pieces.

First Friday features artist Daniel Holbrook with his “Love Everyone’ stenciling on The Mission Building and prayer dancing from the Las Vegas Palutes. The First Friday Foundation celebrates “Voting Suffrage” during Downtown Art Walk and farmers market events with the Las Vegas Academy musical theater group performing on The Main Stage.

Sean McElwee (A&E’s “Born This Way”) is honored as one of the heroes of The Best Buddies Superhero Ball at The Mirage on Saturday.

And we’ll have the weekend’s full Robin’s Royal Rundown of celebrity events and parties, plus our stories in Friday Neon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal previewing the new The Park Theater opening next month at Monte Carlo and our 2016 Best of Las Vegas Awards at The Venetian on Saturday.